Two freshmen score as NPA boys soccer defeats Payson, 3-1

The Northland Preparatory Academy Spartans boys soccer team opened the season with a statement win, 3-1, over Payson Tuesday at Sinagua Middle School.

Northland Prep played a creative style offensively to get a pair of early goals. It added a late score to win by a pair. Goals came from a long shot off a throw-in, a through-ball up the middle for an easy goal, and a late header on a corner. Coach Erik Carrillo was impressed by his group’s ability to manufacture scoring chances without being one-dimensional.

“It’s nice to see that we can mix it up and score in all different types of situations. We aren’t just one style of a team, and I loved what I saw there,” he said.

With just two seniors playing in the contest, the win over a playoff team that beat the Spartans, 2-0, last season meant much. The three goals were all scored by non-seniors: Two freshmen and a junior.

“With one of our tougher matches in the schedule, coming off no scrimmages, I loved what I saw. And especially getting a win was great,” Carrillo said.

He added: “It’s a really good feeling, especially with a young team in our first game, and we can keep improving.”

The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. A long ball went into the box, and there was miscommunication between goalkeeper Henry Troutman and the back line. The ball fell to the feet of Payson and it was relatively easy to convert.

Nine minutes later, junior Keenan Graber got on the end of a throw. He took one touch, turned around and struck from outside the box to tie the contest at 1-1 in the 19th minute. Four minutes later, freshman Ian Fergason made a run behind the defense on a long pass up the middle. He scored on the counter to put the Spartans up 2-1.

“Whenever I see the through ball, first of all I’m trying to think about not being offsides. A lot of time I try to get in front of the guy, because if I get in front of him then either he’ll foul me from behind or I’ll get a shot,” Fergason said.

The goal was the first of two scored by freshmen playing in their first high school games.

“I wasn’t really expecting to score on my first day because we’re playing a good team. But I’m proud, and really proud of my team that we won,” Fergason said.

Payson was much more efficient with the ball in its attacking runs in the second half. It could not put the finishing touch on its scoring chances, though. Troutman made a pair of point-blank saves in one-on-one situations, and another Longhorns shot rang off the post.

Holding onto the narrow lead, freshman Ian Karren scored on a header in the 72nd minute to seal the victory.

Troutman had to make one more diving save in the final minutes, but the Spartans controlled the final bit and won.

The Spartans (1-0, 0-0 North) will take a week off before hosting Grand Canyon next Tuesday in Flagstaff. Fergason said there is much to improve upon, but winning a conference game against a solid opponent is a great start.

“It means a lot to us because it’s our first game, and we want to show everyone we’re not a bad team this year and that we’re going to be a force. It’s going to boost our confidence,” he said.