Tuesday's Flagstaff, Coconino boys basketball opener rescheduled

Before the high school basketball season can even officially start, there has already been a schedule change.

Flagstaff and Coconino were slated to open the season against each other in an earlier-than-normal crosstown game. That won't be the case anymore for the boys squads.

KAFF Sports tweeted Friday evening that the game was canceled and later, according to emails from school officials to the Daily Sun, it was learned that the game was rescheduled for a later date.

Flagstaff Unified School District did not return a request for comment as of publication.

It is unknown at this time if either program had any potential positive cases of COVID-19. Whichever program might have had any positives would have to miss two weeks due to the quarantine rules.

The Coconino-Flagstaff game that has been canceled was rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13.

Coconino is next slated to take on Lee Williams at home on Friday. Flagstaff, meanwhile, is scheduled to travel to Mingus Friday.

The Flagstaff and Coconino girls teams will still play as scheduled at Flagstaff High School at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

