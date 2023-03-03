GLENDALE – Just about everything went right for the Coconino Panthers softball team Friday, as the Panthers picked up their second win to begin the regular season.

Sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Tso pitched a no-hitter, striking out 13 batters in five innings, and the Panthers offense poured on runs as Coconino (2-0, 0-0 Grand Canyon) won 21-0 via mercy rule at Cactus.

Sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Tso throws a 5-inning no-hitter and the Panthers softball team beats Cactus 21-0 pic.twitter.com/vZ88UGBXO6 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) March 4, 2023

The no-hitter was Tso’s fifth in just over one season with the Panthers, and first of this spring. She let just two Cobras reach base on walks, and no Cactus player ever got the ball out of the infield.

Even still, Tso believes she has room to improve.

“I feel like I was pitching good, but not as good as I could. And I know I can do even better, but it still felt good today,” Tso said.

She added: “It’s just fun being on the mound and controlling the game, and how I do against the batters. And I know I have the backup behind me so that if the ball gets hit, the other girls back me up.”

Junior catcher Alyssa Fockler has come to expect these sorts of performances Tso, the reigning 4A Grand Canyon Region Defensive Player of the Year.

“It’s so fun because she just spots up all the time, and it’s so easy to catch because she throws so hard and it just pops in the glove,” Fockler said.

Fockler led a solid offensive attack for the Panthers, going 5 for 5 at the plate with a two-run home run and four RBIs. All nine of Coconino’s starting batters recorded at least one hit, and eight recorded two or more.

Among the other solid offensive performances were those of sophomore Danica Kern, Tso and junior Hannah Thornsley. Kern went 4 of 5 with three RBIs, four steals and three runs. Tso batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Thornsley finished the game with a line of 4 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Destiny Villas also went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, a triple and a double.

Among the impactful hits was Fockler’s long ball in the third inning. The Panthers led 3-0 and were cruising along, but Fockler’s shot that carried far over the center wall gave Coconino a boost. The Panthers finished the top of the frame with six runs and led 9-0.

“I think that was our starter. Before that we weren’t getting great contact on the ball. That started a ripple effect,” Coconino manager Kimberly Dennis said.

Coconino added four more runs in the fourth inning and seven in the top of the fifth.

“Hitting is contagious, and when someone gets a good hit, the whole lineup is going to do well. We see some girls struggle and then figure it out later. It makes me so proud of my teammates,” Fockler said.

Coconino will look to have several similar outings throughout this season. The Panthers returned their top seven hitters from last season, in which they went 17-5 and reached the 4A Conference playoff quarterfinals after winning their region.

Dennis said the Panthers still have to keep improving as a unit to beat last year’s record, but are on the right track with an experienced roster.

“Ninety percent of these girls have played a lot of ball since last year,” Dennis said. “They’ve seen good pitching throughout the summer and offseason, so I know they’ll be ready to go when we see even stronger pitching throughout the year.”

Coconino will visit Moon Valley in Phoenix Wednesday.