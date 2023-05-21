For the second season in a row, Coconino sophomore Kaitlyn Tso was exceptional for the Panthers softball team this spring.

She was named the Grand Canyon Region's player of the year and earned spots on the region first team and 4A All-Conference second team. She also, for the second consecutive time, is the Arizona Daily Sun's softball athlete of the year.

Tso recorded 222 strikeouts and gave up just 59 hits in 119 innings this season to go with an ERA of 1.12. She threw six shutouts, three no-hitters and a perfect game this year.

She also led Coconino to its second consecutive region title and a record of 17-3 (11-2 Grand Canyon) as the Panthers reached the third round of the 4A state championship tournament.

“I feel like I took an extra step this year,” she said.

But, while she was already one of the top pitchers in the region, and the entire state, from the moment she stepped in the pitcher’s circle her freshman year, Tso made significant improvement in her hitting as a sophomore.

She hit for an average of .479 -- second best on the team. She also led the Panthers with 40 RBIs. Her average increased drastically from a .337 the year prior.

“I know everyone focuses on her pitching, but she was a very solid offensive player for us this year,” Panthers manager Kimberly Dennis said. “Last year, she was focused on being a pitcher. Although she still was a good hitter last year, too, this year she just raised her level of making contact. Her average was higher, and she came up in big situations for us."

And much of that improvement came while still dealing with an injury.

Tso sprained her ankle during an exhibition tournament early in the year, forcing her to miss some time. Even when she returned, her ankle was taped and sprinting was difficult.

“When I came back I knew I had to push myself enough to help the team,” she said.

With all of the gains in skill and performance, perhaps the most impactful difference came in her leadership and simple enjoyment of the sport.

She is part of a special sophomore class that comprised six of the Panthers’ 15 players on the roster this spring. Many of them started or made regular contributions.

That camaraderie on a relatively young team made a difference in how she played.

“I think it’s pretty cool. A lot of us play together out of high school ball. And, personally, I think that will help us. But we’re going to miss the four seniors, too,” Tso said.

She added: “We were trying to go back-to-back in the region. Everything that happened beside taking a tough loss to Flagstaff was really fun.”

Dennis also noted that Tso made leaps in her maturity, hoping that trend continues.

“Her energy is very contagious to the rest of the team. So we want that energy to be high, because she can be a really fun, goofy individual that raises the spirits. But she also is so competitive and can get ultra-focused on herself and what she needs to do in the circle. So when she is doing both, it’s a real benefit,” Dennis said.

Tso will continue to play softball throughout the offseason. She’ll likely play on the Panthers girls basketball team as well.

She said her offseason goal is to increase her commitment to improvement in order to help the Panthers advance even further in the postseason next spring.