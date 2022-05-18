Tso makes immediate impact in freshman softball season for Coconino

Coming into the spring 2022 season, Coconino freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Tso had expectations of making an immediate impact at the varsity level.

In her first year of high school softball, she not only performed extremely well but dominated at times. Tso pitched 164 innings this season, recorded 287 strikeouts and allowed just 38 earned runs. Her strikeout total was good for third in the 4A Conference. She threw four no-hitters, including two perfect games, and was named the Grand Canyon Region Defensive Player of the Year.

The 4A Conference Panthers went 17-5, won the Grand Canyon Region with an 11-2 mark and earned the No. 5 seed for the state tournament. Much of their success came from defense and pitching, with Tso as a leader in the circle.

Tso said that after years of competing in club softball in Phoenix, playing at Coconino and having success with friends from school was rewarding. It felt, at times, like her Little League days, with a lot of the same girls she grew up with.

“It was really fun to experience,” Tso said. “High school ball is fun and I get to represent my hometown and community.”

Tso came in with obvious talent and was a starter early in the season. Manager Kimberly Dennis was impressed with Tso’s skills, but more importantly her development in her mental game throughout the season.

“She’s shown a lot of maturity. Obviously she’s had a great year and we expect her to continue,” Dennis said.

Fellow freshman and teammate Danica Kern noticed Tso’s control in the circle, appreciating the work the pitcher did to make the fielders’ jobs easier.

“I think it’s really fun. You see her pitching and see how well she places the ball,” Kern said.

“And it’s just fun when she strikes everyone out,” she added, chuckling.

Tso is part of a young Panthers core that has already started to build toward possible greatness at Coconino. Of the Panthers’ 16 players on the varsity roster, just five were seniors.

The staff at Coconino has been impressed with the team’s collective effort and maturity, despite its youth. The path, it appears, has been set for continued success with the returning players in seasons to come.

“The seniors were really fun to play with, but I think the next few years are going to be really good. We all know how to play with each, other and we’re going to have new teammates who can play, too,” Tso said.

Tso added that she has a lot of individual work to do to keep improving. She wants to be one of the top performers in Arizona high school softball by the time she graduates.

“I think I did good this year, but maybe I could have done more to help the team,” she said. “My goals are probably to win state for sure, because I think we can do it. And then I want to break my own records for Coconino and continue playing with my friends.”

Tso will begin summer club softball in Phoenix.

She also played on the Panthers basketball team in the winter and will likely do so again in the 2022-23 winter season.

“I have a little bit of a break, but once the next week comes you’ve got to get back to it, you have to get back to work,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0