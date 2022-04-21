Tso dominates, Coconino softball clinches region title with win over Flagstaff

Coconino freshman Kaitlyn Tso had quite the day in her first crosstown rivalry game against Flagstaff on Thursday.

She pitched a complete game, striking out 15 batters and allowing just three hits, in a 10-1 home win over the rival No. 11 Eagles (9-6, 4-5 Grand Canyon). She also went 2 for 3 from the plate with four RBIs and a double for the 5th-ranked Panthers (15-2, 10-1 Grand Canyon) in securing the Grand Canyon region title.

“It’s a good feeling for me, a good feeling for the team and it’s a fun way for me to start out my career in the rivalry against Flagstaff,” she said.

Tso wasn’t sure whether to be more excited about her production at the plate or on the mound.

“I am proud of everything. I did my job, my teammates did their job and we just played well,” she said.

Tso was dominant throughout the game on the mound. She had a no-hitter through four innings before Flagstaff freshman Hallie Watkins hit a solo home run into center field in the top of the fifth. The Eagles collected two more hits in the top of the seventh, but never truly threatened to tie the game again.

Watkins’ score extended the game in the fifth inning. Up 10-0 to that point, the Panthers could have won the game via mercy rule if they held the Eagles scoreless in the top of the frame.

Manager Kimberly Dennis said the guile from Tso and the fielders to keep competing from that point was encouraging.

“She’s shown a lot of maturity. Obviously she’s had a great year and we expect her to continue having a great year, as well as her teammates. But she has shown a lot of maturity, getting stronger. At the beginning of the season, that might have shook her up a little bit, but not today,” Dennis said.

Coconino started the game strong. All nine Panthers reached base in the top of the first inning, scoring six runs to take control. Junior KodyLynn Watson hit a two-run triple and Tso hit a two-run single, among the highlights from the inning. Freshman Destiny Villas, junior Izabel Pozar, senior Cayelyn Gonzales and senior Marissa Rodriguez also hit singles in the inning, while freshman Danica Kern, sophomore Alyssa Fockler sophomore Hannah Thornsley each reached base with walks.

“That definitely set the tone, and probably helped Kaitlyn relax as well. And then I just challenged them to put some more runs up,” Dennis said.

After an inning, Flagstaff put sophomore Gianna Baca in to pitch. She held the Panthers scoreless in the second and third innings, but Coconino scored four more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Panthers closed the game out from there, and clinched their first region title since 2014, back when they played in what was called Division II Section V. There is still one more game left in the season for Coconino, but the Panthers’ 15 wins in the regular season is triple their total from 2021 (5).

“It was a big turnaround. That was our goal, and our expectation was to get here. We’ve had some really good battles in a really tough region but we did what we had to do to get to this point,” Dennis said.

“It honestly feels good to come in and get region champs, feels really good,” Tso added.

Flagstaff will host a double-header on Saturday against No. 38 Mohave before hosting Coconino on Monday. The rematch of the crosstown rivalry game is the Panthers’ last contest of the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0