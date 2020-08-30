Tristen Vance, Brandon Lawless want to have 'Uncomfortable Conversations' with new podcast

"I think a lot of uncomfortable conversations need to happen," Lawless said. "We don't just want to bring people on who think the way we think, we want to bring people who are uneducated on the topic. ... We feel like we can educate people why Black Lives Matter is the thing at hand here. It's not that Black Lives Matter is important or Black lives are more important than others lives. It's that Black lives are at risk right now."

"That's fine if you have limited exposure to diversity because at the end of the day, the stories and the facts we want to bring out are real information," Vance added.

Credibility-wise, Lawless and Vance think their experiences with racism help them bring a stronger reality to their message.

Lawless admits that he benefits from white privilege because he passes for white, although being Latinx. That privilege, he said, can work to help raise more awareness of the violence against Black Americans.

"As a person like me, even though I am Latino, I get passed as white," Lawless said. "Especially in this world where I think white privilege is extremely real, it is going to take a person like me to tell people like me that, 'Hey, this is what's going on. This is my friend Tristen, someone I consider a brother, this is what he's been through.'"