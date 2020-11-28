Tough test awaits NAU women's hoops in hosting No. 7 Arizona

Heading back out on the road following Wednesday's 79-75 victory against UNLV in Las Vegas, the Northern Arizona University women's basketball team will face off against one of the top teams in the nation.

Playing their only nonconference game of the season against the Lumberjacks, the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats welcome NAU into the McKale Center for a noon Sunday tip in Tucson.

NAU and Arizona have faced off twice since Loree Payne was named the head coach of the Lumberjacks in 2017. The Lumberjacks came up with an 84-66 victory in Flagstaff on Dec. 7, 2017 before falling to the Wildcats in a rematch the following season in Tucson.

"Obviously it is going to be a very tough challenge for us, but we are excited for the kids to get that experience, and really go up against the elitist of athletes and against an elite program right now in the best conference in the country," Payne said. "We are excited for the opportunity. We are going to go out, play hard and focus on the things that we can control, and that's our energy, effort and execution in our systems."

While the game serves as the season opener for the Wildcats, the Lumberjacks are coming off of a season-opening victory filled with multiple career-best performances.