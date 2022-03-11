Tough shooting night dooms Northern Arizona in Big Sky title game

Northern Arizona women's basketball fought back from a first-half deficit late, but well-timed execution from the Montana State Bobcats ended the Lumberjacks' season in the 2022 Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball Championships title game Friday in Boise, Idaho.

The fourth-seeded Lumberjacks couldn’t get its offense going enough in the 75-64 loss -- especially from the 3-point arc -- against the second-seeded Bobcats. Guard Emily Rodabaugh had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while guard Miki’ala Maio scored 14 and Regan Schenck had 12, but the Lumberjacks could not present a consistent offensive threat. Northern Arizona shot just 36.6% from the floor and 17.2% from long range -- to go with 17 turnovers.

“The nerves got to us a little bit, and I think you can see that in our shooting percentage. Hats off to Montana State,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said, "they played a solid game. They disrupted our offense -- which I think definitely gave us some fits and caused us to settle a little bit."

The Lumberjacks fell behind by double-digits in the first half, hitting just 3 of 17 from the floor and 0 of 8 from 3-point range. Senior guard Lauren Orndoff appeared to suffer a leg injury midway through the period, colliding with a Bobcats player following a loose ball. The injury to one of the team’s leaders shook up the remaining players temporarily, and the Lumberjacks scored just six points in the quarter.

It took until after halftime for the players to respond.

Northern Arizona clawed back slowly. Down 51-43 after the third quarter, the Lumberjacks went on a 10-0 run to take a 53-51 lead on a 3 from Rodabaugh with 7:22 left in the game. It was the first Lumberjacks’ advantage since the first quarter.

From there, though, the Bobcats warmed up while the Lumberjacks went cold again, shooting just 1 of 8 to end the game. Northern Arizona tried to foul to force the Bobcats to hit free throws toward the end, but they hit 11 of 12 in the period. Montana State point guard Darian White -- named most valuable player of the tournament -- scored 10 of her 17 points in the final 10 minutes.

“She’s an MVP in every way on both sides of the floor,” Montana State coach Tricia Binford said. “Every fourth quarter we’re putting the ball in her hands. She’s so special.”

The loss ended Northern Arizona’s playoff run, as well as the careers of five seniors. Maio, Orndoff, Khiarica Rasheed, Nina Radford and Sentia Bryant all wore Lumberjacks game uniforms for the last time.

Despite falling in the final game of the conference tournament, Maio said she was proud of the progression Northern Arizona has shown over the past few seasons.

“Coming into this program, I think we all believed that we deserved to be in this game, and especially this year we believed that we were going to win this game. I’m really happy that I chose to come to NAU and got to battle with these girls and with coach,” she said.

Payne, who coached in the title game for the first time in five seasons with the Lumberjacks, added her own sentiment to how important the veterans were to the team’s development.

“The seniors have really sustained a lot of ups and downs, and they stayed incredibly resilient. Our new kids got a taste of what success is like, and I hope that really increases their motivation to put the work in in the offseason and expect to be back in this position for many years to come,” Payne said.

Northern Arizona will have to replace three players in the starting lineup next season.

Rodabaugh said the returners will do what they can to keep up the production and attempt another winning season and playoff run.

“The girls that are returning; we just have to stick together and pass down what we’ve started to the kids that are coming in and whoever joins us along the way,” she said.

The Lumberjacks finished the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 17-14 and a 12-9 mark in the Big Sky.

All-Tournament Team

Two Lumberjacks players and two from the Bobcats earned All-Tournament Team honors:

Kola Bad Bear - Montana State

Beyonce Bea - Idaho

Hannah Simental - Northern Colorado

Khiarica Rasheed - Northern Arizona

Regan Schenck - Northern Arizona

Darian White - Montana State (MVP)

