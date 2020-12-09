Todd Hanley stepping down as Flagstaff Eagles football head coach

After just two seasons at the helm, Flagstaff Eagles head football coach Todd Hanley announced on Twitter late Wednesday that he is stepping down from the program.

Hanley stated in a tweet that he is leaving Flagstaff for personal reasons and he and his wife will be moving back to the Valley.

"Rough day, broke it to the Eagle family that I will have to step down as their coach, Sonia and I will be returning to the Valley to care for her ailing father," Hanley wrote. "I will miss these young men and women and the unbelievable staff."

Hanley went 10-7 in his two seasons leading the Eagles, helping lift the program to its first postseason berth since 2007. The team gained some momentum under Hanley and produced its best two-season stretch since 2012 and 2013 with coach Ed Campos.

Hanley has coached football in Arizona for years and spent time in the Valley as well. Before Flagstaff he was at Florence and before that worked in law enforcement in the Valley for some time.

Flagstaff will now be looking for its eighth football head coach since 2010.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

