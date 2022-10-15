Tight end Gerena making quick impact for Lumberjacks

Northern Arizona tight end Isaiah Gerena fit in with the Lumberjacks right away and has only seen his role increase throughout the course of his first season.

Gerena transferred to Northern Arizona from Morgan State in the spring after being named to the All-MEAC Second Team his freshman season. He immediately became a regular starter and contributor for the Lumberjacks, and had a breakout receiving game Saturday.

In a 31-29 home victory over Cal Poly, Gerena caught six passes for 84 yards, a season high, and seemingly was open for first downs and important gains on a regular basis. Lumberjacks quarterback RJ Martinez said having Gerena as another weapon, especially in the formation Northern Arizona has been running lately, expands the offense’s capabilities.

“It’s going to mean a lot for our passing game,” Martinez said. “He’s an explosive player — he can both run and block — so being able to have him in the passing game’s really going to help us. We’re normally in 11 personnel anyway, so having him as a viable option to throw the ball to on third down or whatever we need to will really help our offense.”

“That gives him another target. We’ve got a good receiving core and now the tight end’s stepping up and catching some balls,” Lumberjacks coach Chris Ball added.

Despite the best numbers in a single game for the Lumberjacks, Gerena pushed back on the idea that Saturday was a breakout game. It’s just that that week his job was specifically to get open and catch a lot of passes.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Gerena’s big frame has been utilized in the running game. Northern Arizona has had some trouble with offensive line injuries through the first six games of the season, and having a reliable blocker on the outside made the job a bit easier for the running backs.

Gerena, therefore, said his contribution on Saturday just came in a different part of the game plan.

“I always feel like a part of the offense. It just depends on your job that week. Some weeks, if I have to block a good defensive end the whole game, then that’s my job and I take pride in that. But getting incorporated in the passing game just helps my confidence and helps me looking forward to the rest of the season to add another weapon for RJ and the offense,” he said.

By way of Barnegat, New Jersey, after one year at Morgan State in Baltimore, Gerena entered the transfer portal.

The Lumberjacks came calling.

“I was really impressed with the way he played. He’s got those capabilities. He was All-Conference at Morgan State where he came from, and he showed some really good speed,” Ball said.

After some review Gerena found the interest was mutual. He made an official visit and felt Flagstaff could be a great long-term home, especially because it was a school that could get him in for the spring and he wouldn’t have to wait until the fall semester to join.

“I liked the team chemistry with the offense, obviously RJ is a great quarterback and there’s the new amazing facility. So I picked it after weighing my options,” he said.

He moved out west in January, and participated in the spring practice period. On April 22, the Lumberjacks held their annual Blue vs. Gold spring game, and Gerena made a few plays that made him feel like his integration to the Lumberjacks was complete.

“The Blue team was meshing and I felt the chemistry there. I was comfortable, and after practicing all spring it felt like that’s what brought everything together,” Gerena said.

He was one of the many players to catch passes on Saturday’s game. Six different players had at least one reception and the Lumberjacks scored a season-high 31 points.

Moving forward, Gerena expects to keep improving and playing his part on the offense, whether that’s continuing to make plays in the passing game or go back to primarily blocking. Whatever the role is, he said, he wants to excel in it.

“I feel like I’m playing my best football I’ve ever played against the best competition I’ve ever played,” he said.

Northern Arizona (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky) will visit UC Davis (1-4, 0-2 Big Sky) today at 4 p.m.