Three named to FCS Stats Perform preseason All-American teams

Even with the football season for the Big Sky Conference on hold, the awards and preseason lists are still being churned out.
Luis Aguilar, DJ Arnson and Brandon Porter each earned yet another preseason honor as the trio landed on the 2020 Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-American Team that was released Wednesday morning.
All three Lumberjacks were previously named to the Hero Sports and Phil Steele 2020 preseason All-American teams this summer, with all three landing the same honor for a third time.
Aguilar, now earning his third first-team preseason All-American spot, is coming off of a 2019 season that included seven All-American honors as well as the Fred Mitchell Award given to the top kicker in the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA.
Currently on a streak of 56 consecutive extra points made, Aguilar also connected on 88% of his field goals last season to set the program record for field goal percentage. Among his 22 field goals last season was a 57-yarder against Northern Colorado, the second-longest in program history.
Aguilar also set the school's record for kicking points in a season at 118 and led the nation with 61 touchbacks, with 76% of his kickoffs ending without returns.
Meanwhile, Arnson landed on Stats Perform's second team after earning three All-American honors last season and landed as a finalist for the 2019 FCS Punter of the Year award. Finishing third in the FCS with a career-high 45.8 yards per punt, Arnson dropped 19 of his 57 punts inside the 20-yard line with 16 going for 50 or more yards.
The senior's longest punt of the season came on the road at Illinois State as Arnson flipped the field with a 65-yard punt to put the Redbirds at their own 21-yard line from the Lumberjacks' 14. Arnson also drilled a 64-yard punt against Portland State that set the Vikings at their own 10-yard line.
Lastly, Porter earned a spot on the third team All-American as he enters his junior season 477 yards off of 2,000 for his career and 24 catches away from moving into the top 10 of NAU's all-time list.
With 85 receptions and 1,198 yards, Porter's 2019 season placed him first on the single-season catches list and second for yardage.
The Big Sky Conference earned the most selections to Stats Perform's All-American teams with 22 of the 101 total.
