Three FCS conferences officially cancel fall seasons, fourth rumored to follow

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference joined the Pioneer League and the Ivy League as the three FCS conferences so far to nix fall sports officially due to COVID-19.
Although no schools from the MEAC -- which is made up of historically black colleges and universities -- were set to face any from Northern Arizona, the move is still prevalent in the FCS ranks.
The Ivy League was the first FCS conference to cancel, making the announcement on July 8, with the Pioneer League following not long after on July 13. According to a report by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, the Colonial Athletic Association is also expected to to announce that it will cancel the fall football season, likely adding a fourth to the growing list of FCS conferences bowing out of fall. As of press time the CAA had not made an official announcement.
According to Feldman's report, CAA teams can pursue an independent schedule if they desire. The CAA is home to one of the best FCS programs not named North Dakota State in James Madison, which finished second in the FCS a year ago.
As of now, the Big Sky Conference is set to start fall football camp in early August and host its virtual Big Sky media days in late July. No official announcements have been made about the fall sports season potentially being in jeopardy since the conference adjusted the schedule in March.
For now, the Big Sky is moving ahead as planned with the season and is monitoring the situation.
Northern Arizona football is on track to start full practices in the coming weeks after voluntary workouts have been done since June 15 -- when Northern Arizona Athletics let athletes back on campus. Northern Arizona has declined to release specific COVID-19 numbers, citing privacy concerns for student-athletes.
The only game, for now, that was nixed from the football team's schedule was the Arizona State game that was to set bring in over $500,000 to the department's budget.
Elsewhere in college sports, the Western Athletic Conference and the West Coast Conference announced adjustments to the fall sports calendar. Neither of the conferences support football, but the WAC's choice to delay the fall sports season until Sept. 10 for women's soccer and Sept. 16 for women's volleyball could affect the Lumberjacks.
Northern Arizona is scheduled to host three WAC schools in Flagstaff to open the women's soccer season, starting with Dixie State on Aug. 23, New Mexico State on Sept. 13 and Grand Canyon on Sept. 18.
It is unclear how exactly the women's soccer schedule could be affected, whether those games are cut from the schedule or the Big Sky makes a larger announcement.
As more conferences make decisions on the fall, it remains unclear how the Big Sky sports seasons will pan out going forward.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
