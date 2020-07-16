Three FCS conferences officially cancel fall seasons, fourth rumored to follow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference joined the Pioneer League and the Ivy League as the three FCS conferences so far to nix fall sports officially due to COVID-19.

Although no schools from the MEAC -- which is made up of historically black colleges and universities -- were set to face any from Northern Arizona, the move is still prevalent in the FCS ranks.

The Ivy League was the first FCS conference to cancel, making the announcement on July 8, with the Pioneer League following not long after on July 13. According to a report by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, the Colonial Athletic Association is also expected to to announce that it will cancel the fall football season, likely adding a fourth to the growing list of FCS conferences bowing out of fall. As of press time the CAA had not made an official announcement.

According to Feldman's report, CAA teams can pursue an independent schedule if they desire. The CAA is home to one of the best FCS programs not named North Dakota State in James Madison, which finished second in the FCS a year ago.