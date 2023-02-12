It’s Feb. 12, 2023, and I sit in the press box at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. It’s the Super Bowl.

The main story is obviously that the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in an instant classic capped off by a field goal by Harrison Butker with just eight seconds to play.

But for me, a newspaper reporter who went to graduate school at Arizona State’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and spent my first few journalism years reporting on sports in the Phoenix Area, Sunday was crazy.

Before this becomes a boring, self-congratulatory piece, I just want to say one time that I truly never expected to be here. It’s not the fake humility we see all the time in sports, especially from the athletes that have been groomed since a young age to be the absolute best. It’s true.

Since becoming a full-time sports reporter, I’ve covered probably more than 100 football games, mostly at the high school level around the state and Division 1 games covering the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. So when I got in the car to drive to Glendale, I went through my usual routine -- arrive early and grumble about traffic getting in. Granted, it was more of a hassle driving my car to the Super Bowl than for a Saturday game at the Walkup Skydome.

Yes, the atmosphere was exciting. Even more than two hours before the game, the stadium was packed with fans of both the Eagles and Chiefs. It’s hard to blame anybody who spent the thousands of dollars necessary to buy tickets for wanting to be there early and squeeze as much out of the experience as possible.

Yes, the football was great. Even if it hadn't been an close, thrilling game, it the highest level of the sport you’re going to see. I didn’t have a rooting interest. My childhood team, the Minnesota Vikings, ended the season several weeks ago in embarrassing fashion, per usual. Cody Bashore, one of my predecessors in this role at the Daily Sun, was a major New England Patriots fan when the last Super Bowl came to Arizona, and he got to see his favorite team hoist the trophy. His ode to family and football, admittedly, made for a compelling story in itself.

Selfishly, I cared even more about the sports media people that littered the stadium. I got into this career because, obviously, I love sports, but even more so because I think of sports reporting as the pinnacle of journalism. I'm biased, but I’d put the best in this profession up against any of the best reporters on any other subject. I met J.A. Adande, a long-time star at ESPN among other accolades, and got to briefly thank him for his inspiration since middle-school Eric watched him on Around the Horn -- I’m 30 now. A self-proclaimed sports media nerd, I spent 30 minutes walking around the media workroom tent just seeing how many people I recognized from TV and other news sources. It was like an all-star lineup for those with an extremely niche interest.

But enough about all that. I spent too much of your time reading and probably too many print inches for our designers talking about myself.

The real reason I wanted to be at the Super Bowl was to take in the action at one sports' annual top events that happened to be in Arizona. We got to share a bit of State 48's greatness to the football world.

For a whole week, fans and media from around the globe, and especially from Kansas City and Philadelphia, got to experience our fair state. When I moved to Arizona in 2016 from the midwest, I quickly gained the belief that this state is the best of the 50 in this country.

Los Angeles seemed cool last February, and Tampa, Florida, the year before. But not many places boast the conditions to host a world-famous golf tournament with mild-to-hot weather at this time of year, along with the most prominent sporting event in the United States, and we as Arizonans get to brag. Two hours north, Flagstaff even got some shine for those who wanted to cool off away from the sun.

Cactus League baseball isn’t far off. Spring sports abound and athletes move from to Arizona around the country in the offseasons from their respective sports to train and lounge in the warmth. Even the Suns have Kevin Durant now, adding to the list of stars who call this state home, at least temporarily. I found myself laughing at commercials and national newscasts that showed off places like Camelback Mountain or Scottsdale as b-roll for game coverage, but it just shows how much there is to love here.

The game was fun, with a passionate crowd, and Rihanna’s performance was electric. But an Arizona-based Super Bowl was about more than that.

There’s a weird feeling in the immediate moments following the championship game of any sport you're invested in. It reaches a climax and just ends all of a sudden. They lift the trophy, the interviews happen and everyone just leaves -- albeit slowly -- and it’s another wait until next season begins again. It will be an even longer wait until there’s another Super Bowl in Arizona. The last one here was 2015, so maybe in another eight years we’ll host again. But this isn’t the end of Arizona representing the pinnacle of sports.

The NCAA Final Four will be here soon. Arizona will be the focus of other major sporting events again. Whether it’s those future events, or Sunday’s game, I hope people leaving get even a small taste of what we as Arizonans love about athletics in our state.

Also, Cardinals in 2024? Probably not, but maybe.