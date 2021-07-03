Thomson breaks course record, others run well at Fourth of July Downtown Mile

He finished with a time of 4:14, beating the course record by five seconds.

“I thought it was going to go out really hard but it didn’t. I found myself in the front, and after the first lap I looked over my shoulder and saw he gave me a gap. I’m normally a 10k and up guy, but you learn on the road that if you give up a gap it’s really hard to make it up, so I just kept the hammer down,” Thomson said.

He was followed closely by Blake Haney (4:16), John Raneri (4:16) and Colin Schultz (4:17) who all broke the previous record of 4:19 at the downtown course.

Finally, the field of women’s elite runners -- only athletes registered for the race -- took the course for the last race of the day.

Jeralyn Poe, a 23-year-old who just finished her final track and field season at Northern Arizona weeks prior, was locked in-step with Shannon Porter for the lead through the first half.

She pulled ahead near the end though, and finished in first place with a time of 5:05, two seconds ahead of Porter (5:07).

“I was just going out to have fun today and see what kind of shape I’m at, and how fast I can run with a few weeks of training,” Poe said. “I was just trying to have fun with it. I wasn’t expecting to pass anyone at any certain point. I was just seeing how fast I could go, but I’m happy with it.”

