Thomson breaks course record, others run well at Fourth of July Downtown Mile

Jacob Thomson’s course-record 4:14 mile time headlined a day of all-around solid running at the Fourth of July Downtown Mile at Heritage Square Saturday morning.
After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, around 200 people competed on the downtown Flagstaff road course for the first time since 2019, split into four groups: citizen men, citizen women, elite men and elite women.
It was more of a bare-bones race than past events, without the traditional raffles and extracurriculars surrounding the 1-mile run. The enthusiasm for hitting the course -- and for many simply seeing their racing friends for the first time in some time -- was exactly what Team Run Flagstaff Executive Director Erin Strout was hoping for.
“When we finally had a Board of Directors discussion to figure it all out -- like do we do it or not? -- we were kind of doing a limited-entry deal because we didn’t know what it would be like COVID-wise, but as things shook out we upped our registration just by a little bit, and it sold out,” Strout said. “We got really good reception from the community.”
“The community aspect of being all together again is great, getting to say hello to friends that you haven’t seen in a year, maybe more than that at this point, has already been great, and finally being able to get back together and run," she added.
Northern Arizona’s director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith welcomed the first wave of runners -- the citizen men’s race -- to the starting line for the beginning of six total heats.
Thomas Knepshield, who traveled to Flagstaff from Kentucky to train in the high altitude for the summer, took off quickly, rounding the first of two laps at about 2:22, setting the pace.
The 21-year-old finished with a 4:52 time, winning his wave and the overall competition and narrowly edging out Kevin Abernathy (4:53) for second place.
“The altitude, it really takes a toll on you in a race like this. I wasn’t expecting much coming in, and I ran with someone in the first lap and felt great until I hit the second hill. After that I just wanted to finish,” Knepshield said.
Stephanie Hunt, 38, dominated in the women citizen’s race, rounding the first lap at about 2:42 and finishing far from the pack at 5:38. Her time was nine seconds better than Ava Potts (5:47) -- who took second place.
Following the citizens’ races, the elite men took to the starting line.
The field of 33 was packed together tightly through one lap, with several runners vying for the lead at the midway point at about the 2-minute mark. Thomson, 26, who was in Flagstaff after a “bad” race at the Olympic Team Trials two weeks prior, took a slight lead near the end and crossed the finish line in first.
He finished with a time of 4:14, beating the course record by five seconds.
“I thought it was going to go out really hard but it didn’t. I found myself in the front, and after the first lap I looked over my shoulder and saw he gave me a gap. I’m normally a 10k and up guy, but you learn on the road that if you give up a gap it’s really hard to make it up, so I just kept the hammer down,” Thomson said.
He was followed closely by Blake Haney (4:16), John Raneri (4:16) and Colin Schultz (4:17) who all broke the previous record of 4:19 at the downtown course.
Finally, the field of women’s elite runners -- only athletes registered for the race -- took the course for the last race of the day.
Jeralyn Poe, a 23-year-old who just finished her final track and field season at Northern Arizona weeks prior, was locked in-step with Shannon Porter for the lead through the first half.
She pulled ahead near the end though, and finished in first place with a time of 5:05, two seconds ahead of Porter (5:07).
“I was just going out to have fun today and see what kind of shape I’m at, and how fast I can run with a few weeks of training,” Poe said. “I was just trying to have fun with it. I wasn’t expecting to pass anyone at any certain point. I was just seeing how fast I could go, but I’m happy with it.”