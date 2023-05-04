It took three matchups for the Flagstaff softball team to beat crosstown rival Coconino, but it was that third result that mattered most.

The No. 14 Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak to the No. 7 Panthers Thursday, winning 4-1 in a 4A Conference state tournament game at Coconino High School.

Final: Flagstaff softball upsets Coconino 4-1 in the state tournament

“Our motto was, ‘the third time’s the charm.’ We told the girls that it’s hard to beat a team three times, and they believed in it,” Flagstaff assistant manager Rudy Baca said.

The Eagles lost both games in this spring’s regular season to the Panthers by identical 11-2 scores. But, rather than give up early runs and dig out of a hole, Flagstaff junior pitcher Gianna Baca pitched a great game. She threw all seven innings, giving up just one run and striking out five batters.

“Obviously they beat us in the regular season. We wanted some payback and a little revenge. It meant everything to win today,” she said.

“A lot of us came out thinking we might lose this, and we just wanted it to play really hard whether we win or lose. We had the energy we needed, and we were able to get it done. I’m so proud of the team,” added senior Gracie Schmitz, who got to celebrate a win in her final game against the rival school.

Baca allowed 10 hits, including a solo home run by Coconino senior KodyLynn Watson in the bottom of the fifth inning for the Panthers’ lone run. But the Eagles found ways to get out of several dangerous situations defensively, leaving runners stranded in scoring positions many times.

In three playoff games, the Panthers scored a combined four runs. One was enough to beat Mica Mountain in the first round, but they lost 6-2 to Greenway on Tuesday and couldn’t string together enough offense to contend with Flagstaff, who was able to do just enough to squeak by despite another solid pitching performance from Coconino sophomore Kaitlyn Tso. She struck out 12 batters and allowed seven hits and just one walk.

“They came out and did a great job. We just had some opportunities in situational hitting that didn’t come through for us,” Coconino manager Kimberly Dennis said. “We had the threats, but just didn’t have the hits we needed.”

The Eagles and Panthers both had runners on second and third base with two outs in the top and bottom of the first inning, respectively. Neither team scored.

In the past two contests between the teams, the Panthers scored three and six runs, respectively, in the first inning. To get out of the bottom of the first frame unharmed served as momentum for the Eagles.

“Once we got it going in the first inning, we started to get hyped,” Gianna Baca said.

In the top of the second inning, sophomore Hallie Watkins and freshman Cailee Culwell reached base with two outs on the board. Then Gianna Baca made it to first base on an error, as junior Keeley Callander – running for Watkins -- and Culwell scored to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

Gianna Baca reaches on an error, and two runs score for Flagstaff
Eagles lead 2-0 after the top of the 2nd

“Obviously as a pitcher I like getting that little lead, and I think that was the spark we needed,” Gianna Baca said.

Tso had a stretch of dominance after the Panthers allowed the two runs. She outed nine consecutive batters from there, including six strikeouts.

But the Eagles kept battling. In the top of the fifth inning, with two outs, senior Reese Elliott and sophomore Abby Schmitz reached base. Then, in the cleanup spot, Gracie Schmitz hit a 2-RBI double to extend the lead to 4-0.

“I was mainly happy that we secured a bigger lead at four, and the adrenaline kicked in from there,” she said.

Gracie Schmitz hits a double and two runs score. Flagstaff leads 4-0 in the top of the 5th

In the bottom of the frame, Watson hit her solo home run to give the Panthers their lone run. Junior Alyssa Fockler followed that up with a double, but was left stranded as the inning ended.

KodyLynn Watson slaps a solo homer to get the Panthers on the board.

Coconino's sophomore Mia Pozar singled in the bottom of the sixth inning and stole second base to get into scoring position, but she was left stranded too.

Finally, down 4-1, the top of the Panthers lineup was up to bat. Baca collected two outs quickly before Watson hit a single. But Gianna Baca drew the final out to end the game as the Eagles celebrated near the pitcher’s circle.

It’s the second time in this year’s state tournament that the Eagles have upset a higher-seeded team. On April 29, they beat previously-undefeated Eastmark in Mesa. The Firebirds were ranked No. 3 in the 4A Conference.

The victory over Eastmark gave the Eagles a sense that they could defeat teams ranked higher, including Coconino.

“It gave our whole team a lot of confidence. Having that under our belts, knowing that we beat an undefeated team let us know that we can beat whoever,” Gracie Schmitz said.

Both teams were pleased with the performances of some of their younger players. For Coconino, Tso pitched a complete game and was solid all season. Sophomore Danica Kern went 2 for 4, and Pozar went 2 for 3.

For Flagstaff, Culwell went 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

“It’s nice to see all the young talent in the program. We’ve got a good senior class that’s leaving, and they’re going to be hard to replace, but there are some good younger players that we hope mold into the leaders,” Dennis said.

“They made some good plays, and overall I was really proud of the youngsters and how they stepped up,” Rudy Baca added.

The Panthers ended their season with a record of 17-3 (11-2 Grand Canyon) and won the 4A Grand Canyon Region title for the second consecutive year.

The Eagles (17-5, 10-3 Grand Canyon) will play in the next round at Papago Softball Complex on May 9 against a team to be determined later.