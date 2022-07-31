The running journey, podcasted

Every New Years in my 20s I made the same resolution: Start running. I’d lace up my sneakers and jog around the block. Once I even did it two days in a row. But it never lasted long, and I’d wait until the next January to run again.

The year I turned 30 was different. This time I didn’t only start, I kept going. I ran my first race before I turned 31. Fourteen years, dozens of long-distance races, and almost 10,000 miles later, I still haven’t quit. So what changed?

I started a podcast.

Podcasting was still new 2008, but I thought it might be fun to give it a shot. I had an idea that recording my efforts and putting them out to the world might help me stick to running just a little longer than usual. My friend Anthony joined me and we called our podcast Two Gomers Run a Half Marathon. Our moms were our only listeners for a while, but that was OK -- we really liked the weekly rhythm of talking things through with a friend and we were motivated by the thought that several more people were wondering if we would actually run a 13.1-mile race at the end of that first season (good news: We did).

A lot has changed over the past 14 years. Subsequent seasons have had titles like Two Gomers Run a Marathon, Two Gomers Race a Triathlon, and the more general Two Gomers Run For Their Lives. The current iteration is called Overcoming Runner’s Block, and we spend each episode taking an honest look at an excuse we have (or a guest has -- Jeff Galloway joined us on our latest episode) that keeps us on the couch. Our listenership has changed too, growing from our two moms to thousands of engaged amateur runners who seem to enjoy hearing our antics, fumbles, and accomplishments on a weekly basis.

But mostly things have stayed the same. Even after a decade and a half, we feel like amateurs in the world of running (living in Flagstaff helps with that). Anthony and I still rely on one another for encouragement and accountability. We still have fun – usually a good third of each ep is taken up with tangents like which McDonald’s dipping sauce is best and “how awesome was Top Gun: Maverick?” And at the end of each episode we say “If we can do it, you can do it,” because that’s what we’ve always believed.

Am I saying you need to start a podcast to run regularly? No. I’m saying I found what works for me. For you, it might be joining a running group. Or telling one other person about your goals and asking them to keep you accountable. Or finding that perfect reward for after a long run (for me it’s Oreos, which I’ve convinced myself doesn’t defeat the purpose). Whatever it is, find it and do it. I’m so glad I did.