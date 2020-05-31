The Kiwi Express: NAU's decades-long New Zealand pipeline to the pool

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When recruiting, sometimes is comes down to who you know. More so, sometimes recruiting can be described in one word -- luck. A decade ago, head coach Andy Johns got lucky, in his own words, in landing a pair of recruits that would put the Northern Arizona swimming and diving program on a championship course for years to come.

Little did Johns know that the commitments from a pair of swimmers from New Zealand, Emma Lowther and Rachel Palmer, would have a lasting impact well beyond their four years on campus.

Although it has been six years since Lowther and Palmer last put on the NAU swim cap, they were the first two swimmers in the aptly named Kiwi Express -- a pipeline from New Zealand to Northern Arizona University.

“We got lucky; we have a good product here to sell with altitude and Flagstaff is a great place to go to school, but it didn’t hurt that Emma and Rachel had a great experience,” Johns said. “They really enjoyed being here and they got the most out of their experience. I don’t know how to describe it right now, but it’s been fun.”

It all started with a BeRecruited notice Johns received in 2009 regarding a pair of highly accomplished swimmers from New Zealand.