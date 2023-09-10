Can you run 4.167 miles in one hour? Many can fast-walk quickly enough to complete this lap, and many do. But how many laps can you do in a row?

That’s the question asked by “backyard ultras,” an invention of Lazarus Lake, race director and past ultrarunner in Tennessee. Laz took the classic 100-mile ultra distance and broke it up into a 24-hour time frame. If you can complete one lap of 4.167 miles every hour for 24 hours, that’s equivalent to 100 miles.

Northern Arizona’s version is the Babbitt’s Backyard Ultra Last Man Standing, a lap course at Babbitt Ranches. It’s coming up on Sept. 30.

Runners use backyard ultras in many different ways. They’re great for up-and-coming ultrarunners or any runner who just wants to get to know the ultrarunning community. A backyard event can be used to test out different nutrition, fluid intake and pacing strategies. It can be a nice training run or a chance to pick the brain of another ultrarunner, socialize or just spend time with your friends, getting in some miles.

In this race, you start on the hour every hour with all fellow athletes, finish the loop either with another athlete or alone, then come back together at the top of the next hour to start another lap/yard together.

This battle of attrition continues until there is one person left on the start line. The “last looper” must complete the lap/yard independently to grasp the title of Last Man Standing. Babbitt’s Backyard lap/yard record is 30 hours -- which is 125 miles!

Among backyard ultras, Babbitt’s is a bronze bracket event -- which means our winner has a spot saved in the silver bracket event called Tartarus Backyard. If our athlete takes the win at Tartarus, they have a spot in the world championship race on Laz’s course in Tennessee.

From there, the sky is the limit as athletes compete against the world of backyard runners, streaming together on the same date for the world title. This record is currently held by a pair of Belgian runners, who set the mark in 2022 at 101 laps/yards (420 miles).

Babbitt’s Backyard Ultra is held in the “backyard” of Babbitt Ranches of northern Arizona. Following the “Cowboy Essence” is in the constitution of Babbitt Ranches, and they are big on nature conservation and community. Babbitt Ranches is generous in allowing us to use their land for our iconic backyard race.

Babbitt’s Backyard uses its platform to support Flagstaff nonprofits.

Last year, we raised enough with donations from local businesses to donate to one athlete’s tuition for Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona.

This year, Babbitt’s Backyard is supporting the nonprofit Camp Colton, with the goal of again raising enough money for at least one child’s tuition.

Ultimately, we want to make race weekend a time for the running community and families to come together. Join us. Babbitt’s Backyard Ultra is back, along with a cow (or many) to welcome you.