Tenured Lumberjacks to release book on NAU cross country history

A couple of Flagstaff locals have given countless hours to try to answer the question of how the Northern Arizona men's cross country team became the premier program in the sport in the past few years.

The Lumberjacks are six-time national champions in the past seven seasons and have become one of the NCAA’s top programs in any sport. Matt Baxter, a former Lumberjacks distance runner who was there for several of the first few titles and is now a runner for NAZ Elite in Flagstaff, joined up with former Northern Arizona coach Ron Mann to write “Running up the Mountain: Northern Arizona Altitude, Lumberjack Attitude, and the Building of a Distance Dynasty” to give a history lesson to those interested.

With interviews, newspaper clippings and other research, Baxter said the duo has gone back to about the 1960s to establish when the timeline started. What the time has given him is a reward for the countless hours of work.

“I’d say ‘fun’ is an interesting word because there’s been so many aspects of it that I’ve absolutely loved,” Baxter said. "I can almost confidently say that I’m one of two or three people that really understand the history of this NAU program. I’ve got such an incredible appreciation for it. That’s been fun, but the hard part was the endless hours of writing. I think that was the mountain I didn’t realize would be so tough to climb."

Baxter was a member of the 2016 NCAA championship squad, his first of three titles he helped the team win. He said he remembers seeing coaches and others tearing up in pride when the team received its trophy. He said the book, had it been around when he was on the team, would have let him know just how meaningful a title really was.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is a cool thing that we won, I can appreciate this,’ but I didn’t quite understand that level of emotion. It meant the world to these guys, and I didn’t quite feel that yet. Having put this book together and understanding the history more, had I known that when we won, I would have completely gotten all of it and why these guys were crying on the side of the course. It took 50 years to get to that point,” he said.

The book is set to be published through local company Soulstice Publishing, with an aim to be on shelves in September of 2023. Mann and Baxter have put together a Kickstarter page to help with the cost of publishing. The goal is $12,000 to secure necessary photos and make marketing more affordable so that the book is successful once it’s ready for sale.

Baxter said throughout the process he has learned much about the Lumberjacks and Flagstaff as a running town, even being a tenured member of the team and now a seasoned professional runner in the city.

One aspect he found interesting was that many of the key members of the coaching staff over the years happened to be in town for years, coincidentally, before the Lumberjacks really took off and became a powerhouse. Such stories will be paramount to the success of the book.

“I only realized this as we did more and more interviews," Baxter said, "and I started to piece it together: There was a period in Flagstaff, around maybe the early 2000s, where just about every coach that’s been part of the team was in Flagstaff. It was just this unique moment where everyone who had something to do with it was around, and learning how their involvement went was something I found really cool."

He added: “NAU and Flagstaff running have evolved together, and so I think they’ve kind of pushed each other to the point where NAU has won six championships and Flagstaff is a running mecca.”

For more information on “Running up the Mountain: Northern Arizona Altitude, Lumberjack Attitude, and the Building of a Distance Dynasty” or to donate to the kickstarter, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mountainbook/publish-the-story-of-the-nau-mens-cross-country-team/description.