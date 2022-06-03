Tanner Johnson signs with GateWay baseball

Jeff Johnson, father of Coconino High School graduate Tanner Johnson, said he has been waiting for the day his son could sign to play college baseball since he knew he was having a son about 18 years ago.

Tanner, a captain of the Panthers baseball team, made that dream a reality Thursday as he signed to play at GateWay Community College in Phoenix in front of friends, family, coaches and other supporters in Flagstaff.

A multi-year starter in the infield for the Panthers, Johnson led the team in the 2022 season in runs scored (39), hits (22) and bases stolen (27), and was a rock defensively. The steals record tied his father, who played for Flagstaff during his high school varsity days.

Johnson wanted to play for a team that would give him a chance to grow as a player, while also remaining in Arizona. After playing in a tournament in Phoenix months ago, he was contacted by the GateWay coaching staff, took an official visit and made the decision.

“GateWay was the school that gave me the best opportunity, so I took it,” he said.

Beside the senior’s ability on the field -- something the Panthers relied upon all year -- manager Mike Sifling reflected on Johnson’s career as a stellar teammate. There were three varsity managers in Johnson’s four years, including Sifling’s first season in 2022. Much of the reason the Panthers were able to sustain some level of success was Johnson’s mindset in the dugout.

“He was an absolute leader, a cornerstone to our program. When things weren’t going well, he was the glue. He’s a big reason for our success,” Sifling said. “His leadership and his ability to lead the younger guys the past couple years -- even when he was a junior last year, he was one of the top guys and one of the captains -- he’s comfortable and calm, and the kids were able to follow that. So GateWay is getting a great player and an even better kid.”

Johnson was just one of two seniors -- along with longtime friend and teammate Cole Gillespie, who has yet to make a decision on his future after May’s high school graduation -- on Coconino’s 2022 roster.

Johnson hopes he and Gillespie left a legacy that could lead to future success for the Panthers.

“I believe we did. Obviously we’ve been friends for a really long time, we’re always going to be teammates. We talk to them to this day and they say how much they miss us, and I’m sure that they feel like we did something for the program,” he said.

Now he is looking forward to his career at GateWay.

“I’m going to be the best teammate I can for this program and build my way up to try to be one of the top guys. Going in as a freshman, it’s like starting all over again. You’ve got to listen to the leaders and follow what they say, and try to make an impact,” Johnson said.

He and Jeff Johnson, who smiled all the way through Thursday’s ceremony, will spend the summer working out together to get Tanner in shape for the fall and next year’s college baseball campaign. Johnson may also play with the Flagstaff Star Chasers -- a new collegiate summer baseball team set to play in Flagstaff beginning later this month -- but Johnson said he has not made that decision yet.

However he goes about it, Johnson wants to be in top shape before he takes on his first practice in the fall.

“My dad and I will put in work all summer, getting ground balls or whatever we can do. I want to get as much practice in as I can before freshman year hits,” he said.

