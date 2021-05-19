Sydney Sventek wins four track and field state championships

She was a soccer player from a young age, long before she ever considered track and field. Despite her recent track and field success, she still considers soccer her favorite sport. She was always the fastest on the team, using her speed as a forward to reach long balls and score goals.

The skills taken from multiple sports -- she also played basketball to stay in shape in 2021 -- add to each other, as she utilizes her quick feet and explosiveness on the pitch, while staying in game shape for when track and field season begins.

“My coach would always be like, ‘That can’t work forever, you can’t just outrun everyone to the ball, because everyone else is going to get faster, too,’” Sventek said.

She scored 17 goals and assisted 10 more, including an assist in the championship game, for the undefeated Spartans.

Sventek had little time to rest, taking on club soccer over the summer and eventually training to attempt a repeat championship in the fall.

Motivated now as a defending champion in two sports, she is set on breaking marks and continuing to have success at every level of competition.