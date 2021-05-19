Sydney Sventek wins four track and field state championships

Sydney Sventek, a junior at Northland Prep, walked into school Monday a four-time champion following the Division IV AIA track and field state championships at Perry High School in Gilbert over the weekend.
Sventek won the D-IV girls 100-meter hurdles with a 16.09 clip and the 300 hurdles with a 47.91 time. Her 17-foot, 9-inch mark in the long jump earned her a third individual gold medal.
At the end of her successful junior year, she hoped for several gold medals, but to win all three events on Saturday was a bit surprising.
“I was striving for it, but I can’t say I was expecting to,” she said.
Northland Prep’s 4x400m relay, coming in at a 4:10.71 mark, beat out St. John’s by a mere .08 seconds for Sventek’s fourth gold medal of the meet. After qualifying with a 4:14.85 time, winning took a drastic effort from Sventek and teammates Josslyn Boettcher, Mollie Donahoe and Dena Pappas.
To eke out a victory on the last race of the day, following the immense energy and emotion spent competing in the individual finals of other events, gave Spartans track and field coach Mark Hughes great pride.
“All four of those girls had to run their best races of the year in order to win gold. We had to PR by four seconds from the preliminary to the final. And it was their eighth event in two days, but that showed their grit and toughness,” Hughes said.
Hughes saw potential in the star junior heading into her freshman season in 2019. In preseason drills, she was already beating many of the older kids and put up impressive marks. Following a few months of work, she quickly became one of the top athletes in the conference.
She took silver in the 100m hurdles and bronze in the long jump as a freshman that season, losing only to seniors set to graduate that summer. She was determined to win gold the next season.
The AIA shut down the 2020 spring sports season, though, and Sventek was unable to attempt a shot at redemption due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
“She was really determined to come back and do well this year, after the last year being out all season. She really came back motivated,” Hughes said.
Now, a few days after the completion of the spring season, Sventek has taken some time to reflect.
“Everyone at the school knows, so every time someone tells me good job I’m like, ‘Thank you,’ and it feels good to reflect on the fact that I accomplished that,” she said.
Albeit her first track and field gold medal, Sventek has been a state champion before. She was a starter on the Spartans girls soccer team, which went 15-0 in the fall 2020 season and claimed the 2A Conference state title.
She was a soccer player from a young age, long before she ever considered track and field. Despite her recent track and field success, she still considers soccer her favorite sport. She was always the fastest on the team, using her speed as a forward to reach long balls and score goals.
The skills taken from multiple sports -- she also played basketball to stay in shape in 2021 -- add to each other, as she utilizes her quick feet and explosiveness on the pitch, while staying in game shape for when track and field season begins.
“My coach would always be like, ‘That can’t work forever, you can’t just outrun everyone to the ball, because everyone else is going to get faster, too,’” Sventek said.
She scored 17 goals and assisted 10 more, including an assist in the championship game, for the undefeated Spartans.
Sventek had little time to rest, taking on club soccer over the summer and eventually training to attempt a repeat championship in the fall.
Motivated now as a defending champion in two sports, she is set on breaking marks and continuing to have success at every level of competition.
“Now I’m competing with myself and trying to get further and faster. I just want to keep trying and doing as much as I can and do well in all the sports I play,” she said.