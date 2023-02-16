The Phoenix Suns Gorilla and staff surprised students at Puente de Hózhó Elementary in Flagstaff on Monday. The Suns organization had learned from a teacher on Twitter that some students could not afford Suns merchandise for the school’s upcoming spirit week. Upon discovery, the team sprang into action and sent the mascot with shirts and other prizes to join in on some pep assembly fun for spirit week.
Suns Gorilla surprises students at Puente de Hózhó
