Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When Summit Health and Fitness opened in 2000, Marty Heilman taught the club’s first ever class.

It’s fitting, then, that as the club prepared to close its doors for the last time on Friday, Heilman taught its final one — his play-out class.

Heilman has been a physical education teacher in the city for 26 years and is currently at Basis Flagstaff. For several years, he has been teaching a play-out class for young adults with what he calls “unique needs.” He came up with the term because in his eyes, working out should be seen as fun, not work.

“I’m like, ‘This is nothing but a play-out,' because that’s what it is,” Heilman said. “We’re just playing and that’s really how fitness should be looked at, because I really want it to be fun. I really want it to be something that people should look forward to do, so they continue to do it for the rest of their lives.”

This class involves exercises centered around play and movement, like bouncing a ball over their head, playing catch, agility obstacle courses, ladder drills and more.

Heilman has taught a variety of other classes over the past 23 years, such as boot camp, kickboxing and a step class. He also moved to San Diego two different times for jobs in fitness instructing and unique-needs fitness.

His positive energy is infectious. As his students walk in, Heilman greets them with a hug, fist bump or high-five. Then, he turns on a music playlist ranging from Imagine Dragons’ “Believer” and Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” to Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping.” From start to finish, he is right there engaging with his students.

“Definitely my favorite part of the week is right here,” Heilman said.

Heilman started the class around eight years ago when he was contacted by Mary Haynie, who was looking for a program for her granddaughter, Jaclyn. She and several of Heilman’s students have been with him since day one. He worked to promote it through Quality Connections, a nonprofit that works to help people with disabilities become independent and provides job training and working opportunities, as well as through other means.

Shauna Mattson found out about Heilman and the class through a connection from Quality Connections sharing a link to an article on it on Facebook. It’s since given her son, Erik, who has also participated in Special Olympics, a way to stay active.

“I said, ‘Oh, we’re going to have you start going to a class at the gym, he’s like great!’ So just keeping him busy and active and he gets to hang out with people almost his age,” Mattson said.

As he looks back, Heilman said that what he is doing now with his unique-needs students is similar to what he did with boot camp all those years ago.

“I’m using the agility ladder, I’m using the hurdles, I’m using the battle rope, I’m using the stability balls and the dumbbells, I’m using the same equipment,” Heilman said.

He added: “We had these shirts made, ‘Boot camp: why do we work so hard? Because we can.’ I honestly believe now it's full circle 23 years later teaching the last class in here to my amazing friends."

While Summit may be closing, Heilman will not be going anywhere. He has submitted paperwork and is finalizing plans to move the play-out class to the Flagstaff Aquaplex.

Through two-plus decades and a knee and hip replacement, Heilman has never stopped loving what he does.

“[Being the last person to teach a class] actually makes me feel really special,” Heilman said. "It makes me incredibly humble that I’ve been able to do it for that long. And that I’ve been able to enjoy it for that long, and I really have. All of my classes have been a lot of fun to teach; I really enjoy the people that I’ve coached.”