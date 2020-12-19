Struggles continue as EWU hands NAU men's basketball a fourth straight loss to open season

Northern Arizona has now lost all four of its games this season by double digits -- also the first time since the 2017-18 season. A silver lining is the Lumberjacks avoided a fourth straight 20-point loss, something that has not happened for a very long time -- not in the last 30 years at least. Northern Arizona also had its best overall scoring game of the season, getting past 60 for the first time.

Cameron Shelton had he highest-scoring game of the season yet with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, going 2 of 3 from deep and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds but was held without an assist for the first time since Jan. 5, 2019 -- his freshman season.

Tanner Groves was the dominant force all game for Eastern Washington. He carried the Eagles inside with 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 13 boards. Later on in the second half, when the Eagles pulled away winning the final 20 minutes 48-36, Kim Aiken Jr. hit four 3-pointers en route to a 14-point second half and a 19-point game.

Northern Arizona held Big Sky preseason MVP Jacob Davison to just eight points -- his second-lowest scoring game of the season.

For the game Eastern Washington shot 59% from the field and 47% from deep at 8 of 17. The Eagles shot 18 of 24 on layups as they got easy hoops inside most of the game against Northern Arizona.