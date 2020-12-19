Struggles continue as EWU hands NAU men's basketball a fourth straight loss to open season

For the second straight game, the second half wasn't kind to the Northern Arizona men's basketball team.
In similar fashion to Monday's blowout loss to Colorado State, the Lumberjacks kept things close in the first half against the Big Sky preseason No. 1 Eastern Washington Eagles in both team's conference opener.
It was a solid start, really. The Lumberjacks led 10-2 off a quick start from Luke Avdalovic, Jackson Larsen and Jay Green.
Northern Arizona was in danger of entering the half down 10, but then Lumberjacks guard Cameron Shelton went on a 6-0 run by himself to make it a 32-28 game at halftime. Along with the first half of the Colorado State game, which Northern Arizona finished down just three points, it was one of the best halves of the season for a struggling Northern Arizona squad.
But like the Colorado State loss, the second half of play proved costly. The Eagles pounded the paint all game with 42 points inside and eventually caught fire from deep en route to a 80-64 win over the Lumberjacks at the Rolle Activity Center Saturday.
Make it seven in a row for the Eagles against Northern Arizona and each of the last three by double digits. Northern Arizona, at 0-4 and 0-1 in Big Sky play, continues its worst start to a season since 2017-18 when the Lumberjacks started 0-7.
Northern Arizona has now lost all four of its games this season by double digits -- also the first time since the 2017-18 season. A silver lining is the Lumberjacks avoided a fourth straight 20-point loss, something that has not happened for a very long time -- not in the last 30 years at least. Northern Arizona also had its best overall scoring game of the season, getting past 60 for the first time.
Cameron Shelton had he highest-scoring game of the season yet with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting, going 2 of 3 from deep and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. He added six rebounds but was held without an assist for the first time since Jan. 5, 2019 -- his freshman season.
Tanner Groves was the dominant force all game for Eastern Washington. He carried the Eagles inside with 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 13 boards. Later on in the second half, when the Eagles pulled away winning the final 20 minutes 48-36, Kim Aiken Jr. hit four 3-pointers en route to a 14-point second half and a 19-point game.
Northern Arizona held Big Sky preseason MVP Jacob Davison to just eight points -- his second-lowest scoring game of the season.
For the game Eastern Washington shot 59% from the field and 47% from deep at 8 of 17. The Eagles shot 18 of 24 on layups as they got easy hoops inside most of the game against Northern Arizona.
"They just kept going and going and we got into a little bit of foul trouble so we had to make adjustments," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. "It comes down to making shots and we have to get stops. Today we are not able to do that."
Lid on the basket
While Shelton got his offense, no one else really did.
No other Lumberjack finished in double-digit scoring and the next highest scorer was Avdalovic, who had nine on 3-of-11 shooting, finishing 3 of 6 from beyond the arc -- most of it in the first half. He went just 1 of 6 from the field in the second half.
As has been the case so far this season, other guys struggled to find their offense.
Take Keith Haymon for example, who has taken the third-most shots for Northern Arizona. The redshirt sophomore has been widely thought of as one of the team's top shooters after shooting 37% in 2019-20. But this season, he is shooting just 1 of 16 from deep. His hasn't hit a trey since Northern Arizona's season opener against Arizona at the 15:24 mark. Haymon has since missed 15 straight from 3 since then.
It isn't like he isn't trying. Haymon stayed after Saturday's loss while Rolle was being torn down, with headphones in and was working on his shot. If even just a fraction of the looks he has gotten would fall, Northern Arizona could be in a different spot.
Shelton and Avdalovic have been the two leading scorers in all four games this season -- which isn't a problem. The struggles come when others can't hit or get the respect of the defense.
From missing open shots to stopping the ball on the perimeter and halting the offense, things aren't going so well for Burcar's offense four games in. The question is how does Northern Arizona break out of the shooting slump?
"That's the million-dollar question," Burcar said. " ... There comes a point in time you can spend all the time in the world in the gym, but you have to hit shots in the game. Sometimes whatever slump you're in it's kind of a little bit more mental than anything. ... We have to have guys, not just Keith, all of the guys, make shots in a game."
New starting unit, again
Burcar rolled out its third different starting lineup of the season and the second different one in as many games, going with Larsen in place of Nik Mains, who had started the first three games of the season.
"(Larsen) competes every single day," Burcar said of inserting Larsen into the starting unit. "He started great, he played hard and only played 20 minutes. Jackson most certainly had a great game in his first college start as a redshirt freshman."
Up next
Northern Arizona is scheduled to take on Texas State (5-3) Monday in Denver. Eastern Washington gets break for Christmas, unless a game is added, and won't play again until it faces Portland State on Dec. 31.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
