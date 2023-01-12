Strong second half boosts Flagstaff girls basketball

A halftime deficit turned into a blowout home win for the Flagstaff girls basketball team Wednesday, as the Eagles defeated the Bradshaw Mountain Bears, 71-45, at War Memorial Gymnasium.

Fourth-ranked 4A Conference Flagstaff (8-2, 3-0 Grand Canyon) trailed 33-32 after the second quarter, but ran away with the game in the second half to beat the No. 31 Bears. The win kept the Eagles’ undefeated start to region play alive and was the team’s sixth consecutive win dating back to Dec. 7.

Senior Sage Begay led the Eagles on offense, scoring a game-high 16 points. Freshman Bella Burcar added 13, while junior Morningrain Honani chipped in 10. Junior Jazmine Dugi scored eight points, all in the second half, and junior Jaydean Dugi contributed all seven of her points in the third quarter.

Much of Flagstaff’s scoring, especially in the second half, came off of transition baskets caused by steals and missed shots.

Final: Flagstaff girls basketball beats Bradshaw Mountain 71-45 pic.twitter.com/b30NxRlMRh — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) January 12, 2023

“It was all about energy and picking up the pace,” Burcar said.

“I think it was defense, because once we turned them over a couple times and converted, we got energized. I thought they did a good job of pushing, and that set the tone for the third quarter,” Eagles coach Tyrone Johnson said.

Flagstaff struggled a bit offensively in the first half, and had few answers for Bradshaw Mountain’s press defense that started at the half-court stripe. The Eagles committed a few turnovers that led to Bears baskets and couldn’t secure enough rebounds on stops to limit the scoring.

Dugi hits a 3 right before the halftime buzzer. Still, Bradshaw Mountain leads 33-32 behind solid offense attacking the rim and grabbing offensive rebounds pic.twitter.com/GYSUESpkHq — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) January 12, 2023

However, the Eagles came out strong following the halftime break. Flagstaff hit three consecutive layups on its first three possessions to take a 38-35 lead, en route to a 14-2 run overall.

Honani hit a pair of quick layups, forcing the Bears to draw their defense closer into the paint. Flagstaff countered with three consecutive 3-pointers. In all, the Eagles outscored the Bears, 27-4, in the third quarter to take a massive advantage.

“Obviously Bradshaw did a good job of coming out in the first and second quarters and putting that half-court or three-quarter-court press on us, and it took a while to figure that out. But once we saw a few baskets go, it started rolling,” Johnson said.

Sage Begay gets a late steak and draws a foul. She’s got a team-high 13 pointsFlagstaff out-scored Bradshaw Mountain, 27-4, in the third quarter and leads 59-37 pic.twitter.com/hOnC7osb1q — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) January 12, 2023

“In the locker room we talked about protecting our home court, coming out and doing what we know and playing our game, and we did that,” Burcar added.

Flagstaff kept running up the lead, ending up with a mercy-rule running clock in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles also got a boost from their bench. Beside Jaydean Dugi’s seven third-quarter points, Flagstaff got important minutes from its second unit. Sophomore Teagan Martin and junior Unique Begishie both scored six points, and the Eagles’ bench players performed well when needed.

“They know our expectation isn’t for our play to lower. At minimum, it’d better stay the same. But really the expectation is that we have girls off the bench that have the ability to elevate us,” Johnson said. “They have to maximize their opportunities when they come in, and I think some of them did that today.”

Flagstaff will visit Prescott for a Friday game.