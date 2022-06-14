Star Chasers trio says 'aloha' to Arizona

Bubba Akana, Jordan Cezar and Bula White, three players for the Flagstaff Star Chasers collegiate summer baseball team, made an immediate connection when they showed up in town this summer.

All but a few of the Star Chasers players are from outside Flagstaff. But the trio’s journey to this point was farther than just about anybody else. All three grew up and played their high school baseball in Hawaii.

Cezar and White are now teammates at Southwestern Oregon Community College -- Star Chasers manager Dave Deutschman is the skipper there too -- while Akana is at the University of Hawaii but currently sits in the transfer portal.

After traveling thousands of miles to pursue college baseball in the states, all three admitted it was hard to leave family and friends for months at a time, but each wants to show what they can do at a high level of baseball.

“I carry a lot of pride about being from Hawaii. So when you get here you want to do big things,” White said.

White and Cezar actually met before they showed up to play at Southwestern Oregon and eventually Flagstaff. White played varsity ball at Kapolei High School, while Cezar competed at Aiea. They remember playing against each other several times. In 2020, Aiea defeated Kapolei on an extra-innings walk-off play, giving Cezar some bragging rights over his future teammate.

“We knew each other, and then being on the same squad there was chemistry,” Cezar said.

Akana, who played high school baseball at St. Francis High in Honolulu, did not know either of the other two Hawaiian players before coming to Flagstaff.

Still, being from the Aloha State and having a similar journey, each has accepted the other as close friends.

“Everyone coming out of Hawaii, you have that camaraderie coming out of a small island. So you come to this big stage, and you have to stick together,” Akana said.

Each of the three is still fighting to make a name for themselves in college baseball. Akana is in search of a new school to play for -- he smiled as he said he’ll go anywhere that wants him -- Cezar and White might try to find a longer-term home for after they graduate from Southwestern Oregon in the next year.

That is what the Star Chasers staff hopes to give to the players involved. As a part of the Northern Arizona League that focuses on development, the athletes on the team are aiming to grow their skills this summer.

Playing at a high level is important for them individually, but also as a means to showcase their talent to those who don’t know the type of players Hawaii has.

“Just getting the opportunity to represent the state wherever I go, it’s something you can’t really explain. You’re just growing up feeling that Aloha spirit and you have that with people who grew up like you. You want to show that you can do it,” Akana said.

Cezar remembers looking up to the guys who graduated before him and played in college. His goal is to be that role model for those younger than him from the same area.

“Just getting to play at the next level is a blessing. The Hawaiian guys that came before me are an inspiration and I want to be that, too,” he said.

The Star Chasers (1-3) will travel to play Lake Havasu on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0