Star Chasers to play summer collegiate baseball in Flagstaff

Flagstaff baseball fans are in for a treat this summer.

The Northern Arizona League, a summer wooden bat league comprised of collegiate players from around the United States, will welcome the Flagstaff Star Chasers beginning in June. The league is in its second season, but Flagstaff will be competing for the first time.

General manager Randy Barber is still putting together Flagstaff's roster ahead of the summer season that opens on June 7.

Barber said he is hoping to have a few players who graduated from Flagstaff-area high schools on the squad. Though the lineup is not yet finalized, David Deutschman -- who is in his fifth year as the head coach at Southwestern Oregon Community College -- was hired as the team's leader on the field.

The Star Chasers will compete locally in the Northern Arizona League against Prescott, Lake Havasu, Payson and Show Low, with other matches potentially set for outside the state if the schedule allows for it.

While the league looks to offer exciting baseball for fans around Flagstaff and the other cities, there will be an emphasis on helping those competing improve for their own collegiate careers.

"There will be a focus on player development, making sure they offer the most opportunity for players to grow as a player and individual during their time here in the NAL," said Isias Alcantar, the league's director of baseball operations, via email.

The Star Chasers and league overall are also looking for host families for the players who come from other locations. Hosts will house the players for their stay in Flagstaff. Hosts will also receive free season tickets and their kids will be eligible for free summer baseball clinics throughout the brief season.

"We rely on community support to sustain our summer operations. Host families are an important piece in connecting our players with the local community. This season we will be bringing in several top talents from NCAA, NAIA and JC baseball conferences throughout the United States," Alcantar said.

For more information on the Flagstaff Star Chasers or the Northern Arizona League, visit www.flagstaffstarchasers.com.

