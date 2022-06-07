Star Chasers show flashes in season-opening loss Tuesday

The Flagstaff Star Chasers’ first game of their inaugural season didn’t end perfectly, but there were bright spots despite the new collegiate summer baseball team’s 11-8 home loss to the Havasu Heat in the Northern Arizona League opener at Coconino High School on Tuesday.

Many of the players arrived in Flagstaff the past few days, getting their jerseys Monday and meeting many of their teammates for the first time just hours before the first pitch of the summer. Despite a late loss, manager Dave Deutsch said there was a lot to be proud of.

“It was good. We’re still literally getting to know everyone’s names, just trying to feel out our entire roster. We’re putting guys in new spots, sometimes they’ve never even played there. You saw that a little bit today, but we competed pretty well. We came up short just a little, but it’s going to be a long summer,” he said.

Tied 8-8 after seven innings, the visiting Heat scored a run on an error with two outs to take a 9-8 lead in the top of the eighth. They followed up with a two-RBI triple in the top of the ninth.

Errors haunted the Star Chasers at points, making it difficult for them to end innings. There was some uneasiness that may have contributed to the errors, due in part to a completely new squad and many of the players trying out new places on the field.

“A couple guys were out of position, but we’re about development and some guys need to develop on their secondary position as much as their primary, so that’s what we’re going to work on to provide those opportunities,” Deutsch said.

Star Chasers shortstop Collin Curry reached second base in the bottom of the ninth inning as his team tried to cut into the lead and extend the game. But he was stranded there, as Flagstaff flew out to end the contest.

The scoreless ninth was the fifth consecutive inning the Star Chasers went without a run.

However, they started off strong.

Second baseman Taylor Gill led off at the top of the first inning, reaching on a single on the first at-bat. Two batters later, he scored when designated hitter Roberto Garza-Nunez drove him home on a single.

“It feels good seeing some history marks for a new franchise,” Garza-Nunez said of hitting the team’s first RBI. “I will try to do whatever I can to help the team win, and to do that was nice.”

First baseman Jack Nielsen drove in two runs on a single, and third baseman Bubba Akana added an RBI single in the inning, as the Star Chasers batted all nine of their players in the order and took a 4-0 lead after the first inning.

“It was really cool to see, cool to do in front of the fans and the little kids that were here too. It was great and I don’t think we could ask for anything more to start,” Deutsch said.

The Heat responded with a grand slam in the top of the third inning to tie the score, but Flagstaff went ahead again on an RBI single by Akana in the third inning and a three-run home run by Garza-Nunez in the fourth to go up 8-4. He finished the day 3 for 5 with four RBIs, two runs and a steal.

“It’s a learning experience. It’s our first game, and only knowing each other for a couple days. We’ll build that team chemistry and get it rolling,” Garza-Nunez said.

The Star Chasers and Heat were set for a Wednesday doubleheader at Coconino High School at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

