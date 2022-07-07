Star Chasers rolling, win 10th straight Wednesday

The Flagstaff Star Chasers look pretty good right now.

The summer collegiate wood bat team focuses on development of its players first, as all of the guys aim to improve ahead of their various college baseball seasons. There aren’t set standings or a league championship to contend for at the end of the season, but the Star Chasers have shown real promise in their inaugural season, boasting a record of 13-6 and a current 10-game win streak.

Wednesday night marked the 10th win, a 13-3 run-rule victory in eight innings over the San Francisco Seals to complete a four-game home sweep.

“I think it’s a statement about our team, that we’re here to make an impact,” manager Dave Deutschman said after Wednesday’s game. “Now we’ve got another good, well-known team with the (Bay Area) Force starting Friday, so we have to get ready for that.”

Wednesday’s win came via an RBI single from outfielder Alex Harper in the bottom of the eighth inning. His grounder up the middle passed the shortstop and designated hitter Drew Barragan scored from third to secure the victory without having to play the final frame.

“I didn’t get a hit all day, so I had to back it up for the boys and get a walk-off,” Harper said.

The final run came from just the last of 23 hits on the night. Flagstaff ran out to a 7-2 lead after three innings and never looked back. Six different players -- outfielder Bubba Akana, third baseman Roberto Garza Nunez, Justin Nielsen, outfielder Taiga Sato, Barragan and catcher Taylor Knight -- all tallied at least three hits, at least one run and one or more RBIs in the game.

It was the type of performance Flagstaff has come to expect offensively in the win streak. The Star Chasers have scored double-digit runs in nine of the past 10 games, with rotating players in the lineup each able to have their own impact.

“We’re clicking,” Harper said. “We’ve had some pitchers go down with injuries and stuff, but the hitters are stepping up and we’re really rolling right now.”

The Star Chasers have, indeed, had some turnover in their pitching ranks. There have been a few new acquisitions midway through the season. One key pitcher who joined recently was Mitchel Mussler, who started 15 games and won 10 for Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.

He pitched five innings in his first start for the Star Chasers on Wednesday, striking out three and giving up three runs.

Dominick Vest chipped in two scoreless innings on the mound for Flagstaff. Grey Olson finished the game with a scoreless eighth.

While runs have seemingly come easy for the Star Chasers since the beginning of the season, the coaching staff has been impressed with the pitching staff’s ability to keep the team in games despite some uncertainty.

“It’s been a lot more work for myself and (general manager) Randy Barber to keep getting some of the new guys in and see what they can do so we can make a game plan around it,” Deutschman said, “But we’ve seen some good innings from them.”

The Star Chasers also believe they are becoming a more cohesive team. They lost three straight games to the Havasu Heat to open the season in June, as many of the players were receiving their uniforms mere moments before their first game.

Now there’s been a few weeks of practicing and playing together to bank some team chemistry. A streak of wins helps with confidence, too.

“I think we’re all just more focused. It’s getting later in the season and we’re all more used to each other so we’re having fun together,” Harper said.

The Star Chasers will host the first of a three-game series against the Force on Friday at Coconino High School.