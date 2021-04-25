Spoiled title no stain on season for NAU women's soccer as team looks ahead

The young women attempted to convince themselves that it was "no big deal."

“We had no idea; nobody had said they had any symptoms or anything. So, we were just kind of going about our regular day,” Montgomery said.

“That kind of just made everybody nervous. We tried to make it not a big deal, maybe it was just inconclusive. We got to the fields, and coach called us in and told us we needed to get off the field and go isolate.”

Just a few hours later, coaches announced on a team Zoom call that they would have to forfeit the game. The girls were shocked.

“People were not sure what to do. It didn’t personally set in for me for a few minutes that we weren’t playing. It was unreal, we worked so hard this entire season. We get here, it’s the day before the championship and we’re so close, and it’s just yanked out of our grasp,” Montgomery said.

But even though the Lumberjacks lost the chance to play the conference title game, they had much to be proud of in 2021.

Northern Arizona finished the season with a 7-2-1 record and won the Big Sky Southeast Division crown, going 5-1-1 in conference play.