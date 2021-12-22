Spiritlines at Coconino, Flagstaff more than an activity

High school cheerleading is known for sideline chants and cheering on the football teams. There is, however, an unknown physical and mental experience that these athletes experience.

For these teams, it’s not just pompoms and jumps.

At Coconino High School, the cheer team and the dance team make up the spiritline, which has been coached by Erin Motes for the past 27 years.

“I have one daughter on my own, but it feels like I have a lot of daughters,” Motes said. “They have gone through this, and it’s gratifying to see their success in their lives.”

The Arizona Interscholastic Association does not consider spiritline a sport; rather, it is listed as an activity. But many of the students involved, including Coconino senior danceline captain Cassidy Westling, say the skill and athleticism involved in their activity warrants sport status.

“I believe that cheer and dance should be considered sports just like any other varsity team,” Westling said. “We practice just as much, work just as hard and compete like any other high school sport. Danceline and cheer are varsity sports that require tryouts, commitment and hard work.”

Both cheer and dance perform at games together, but that is where their similarities end.

Cheer is a sport full of tumbling, lifting and tossing participants into the air, and stunting their way through games and competitions. Danceline typically consists of halftime performances and some sideline activity.

The spiritline season runs from July to March, alternating from cheering for different sports and competing in offcampus competitions.

“We go straight from football season to basketball season to competition season,” Westling said. “You learn very quickly the importance of hard work and commitment.”

For participants at both Coconino and Flagstaff high schools, it is a mental challenge for athletes to focus attention on sidelines and competition all at one time.

Flagstaff cheer coach Travis Doerfler said the team prepares at the beginning of the season and continues to utilize halftimes to practice competition elements.

“We get our choreography for the year at the beginning of October to give us time to work on fundamentals and get groups set,” Doerfler said. “After that, we practice these skills throughout the week and oftentimes include them in our halftime performances to give as much experience in front of a crowd as possible.”

Coconino senior dance captain Audrey Swatzel said the physical and mental toll of juggling what basically amounts to two seasons in one can lead to burnout and fatigue as they perform during games as well as practice for the competition.

“The audience and our peers only see a two-minute routine that looks clean and easy, but it only looks that way because we spend so much time practicing it,” Swatzel said. “It is hard for them to see how much work we put into our skills and performances because we are supposed to make routines look effortless.”

Coconino cheerleading captain Brooke Hamman added that most people don’t realize the amount of athleticism and conditioning required to perform at a high level at competitions and sporting events.

“We are conditioned to be able to run a two-and-a-half-minute routine at our max potential,” Hamman said. “We train to hold 100-pound girls in the air all while screaming a cheer at the top of our lungs and holding body positions for extended periods of time.”

And they are expected to do it all with a smile that shouts school spirit. Pumping up the fans, however, is one of the favorite aspects of their activity.

“Performing and cheering have a very positive impact on the crowd, because we are able to lead cheers and help the student section get loud,” Swatzell said. “Our performances provide entertainment and a break from the games that are going on.”

Not only do fans get involved and energized, the spiritline also accentuates an element of school pride and tradition.

“The biggest impact we have is traditions,” Doerfler said. “Between run-outs, national anthem, timeouts and other parts of the game, we are always engaged and adding to the experience.”

And in the end, they are a family, bonded by countless hours of practice, games and competitions.

Motes said the passion her athletes have for the performance element and the work ethic the necessary commitment instills helps foster student success both in the present and long term.

“What stands out the most and what makes it gratifying is when the individuals come back after they have graduated,” Motes said. “They tell me it’s because of what you have instilled in us, our worth ethic and what we do, helped me get through college.”

