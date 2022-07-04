Speed, participation records broken at 4th of July Flagstaff Downtown Mile

Hundreds of people ran the streets of Downtown Flagstaff Monday morning, and even more lined up to watch, as part of the 4th of July Flagstaff Downtown Mile race.

Back with some of the top runners from around the world, records were broken in several of the divisions and many put up special performances.

The course record was broken for the second consecutive year in the elite men’s race. Jack Anstey (25) finished with a time of 4:09, and was the first racer to complete the course in under 4:10.

Rachel Smith, 30, did not break her own course record but with a blazing time of 4:43 in the elite women’s race, she won for a record third time in her career. At the end of the first of two laps, Smith -- donning a red, white and blue collared shirt for the Independence Day race was a few paces behind. She caught up and won with just a second to spare, beating Alycia Cridebring (4:44) in a tight finish.

“Right after the second hill, I could tell the leaders -- Kim (Conley) and Alycia -- were getting a little tired and coming back, so I decided to make a move probably with about 600 to go, and tried to just hang on from there and finish with everything I had. And luckily the finish line came just in time,” Smith said.

Her performance came in front of a record number of fellow participants and spectators. With minutes still before race time, race director Vince Sherry said there had been more than 728 runners -- the previous record -- signed up, and more were doing so up until the first starting gun.

For Smith, winning the third time after two slow years due to the pandemic, made 2022’s win stand out.

“The whole Flagstaff running community comes out for it, and it’s my favorite way to kick off the 4th of July. And it’s extra special because after COVID, having this many people getting to run and race and support each other was amazing,” she said.

A new wrinkle to the 2022 edition of the race was the masters races. The elite Men and women aged 40 and up competed against each other in a race that didn’t happen in 2021 due to limited participation.

The first leg of the Flagstaff Downtown Mile has begun.First off is the masters race for competitive runners age 40+This part of the competition did not happen last year pic.twitter.com/mL64VsLasz — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) July 4, 2022

“It’s awesome. Every race brings something special and something unique. And the masters is interesting. For as good as the elite races are -- they’re a huge highlight -- the masters races, the folks can battle. So it’s cool to see them have their own platform and be able to race for a win again,” Sherry said.

Louise Wiker, 43, of Stockholm, Sweden, dominated the masters women’s race. She clocked in with a time of 5:42, 26 seconds ahead of the second-place finish of 6:08.

Ryan Baker (40) participated in the men’s event for the first time, and was near the head of the pack but just a bit behind as the race hit the halfway point. He finished first (4:43), three seconds ahead of both Jason Troxler and Mike Madsen, who both clocked 4:46 times.

“All of us in the group in the front were all friends, so we all knew what we were doing and basically I knew their game plan and followed it,” Baker said.

There were solid times from the men’s and women’s citizen races, with Kameron Harder (4:47) and Fiona Nicholson (5:21) taking first in their respective events.

The kids race concluded the event, with Bubbs Barker (17) finishing the short lap with a time of 2:30.

There was much to be excited about for the Run Flagstaff, which put on the event, both with great times and participation. After a couple of strange years, Sherry is encouraged about the race’s future.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be possible to come back on the original trajectory this soon. I thought it might take a couple years, and we had the hope, but we couldn’t expect this. It’s just amazing to see,” he said.

