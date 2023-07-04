Once again, the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile put up record numbers in both participation and speed.

Close Kelsey Andrist (746) and Grace Eversaul (187) race each other to the finish line during the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Ben Bruce raises a fist as he crosses the finish line to win the men's masters division race in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile on Tuesday. Bruce finished first with a record time. Trina Painter sprints to a first-place finish in the women's masters division race during the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Cade Swain dons a blue wig as he crosses the finish line at the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Participants in the citizens women's race take off from the start line in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Abrham Tesfamariam finishes ahead of the pack in the men's elite division race during the the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile on Tuesday. Sammy George races in the elite women's race during the the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Stephanie Bruce crosses the finish line of the women's elite division race during the the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Reid Wooden carries one of his shoes in his hand as he approaches the finish line in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile on Tuesday. Children race in the the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Participants in the kids race take off the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. The elite men start racing during the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Participants f the masters men's race compete in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Women in the masters race take off in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. A group of runners in the citizens men's race start in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Gallery: Downtown Mile heats up Fourth of July celebrations in Flagstaff Records were broken at this year's Downtown Mile in Flagstaff before the parade got started. Kelsey Andrist (746) and Grace Eversaul (187) race each other to the finish line during the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Ben Bruce raises a fist as he crosses the finish line to win the men's masters division race in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile on Tuesday. Bruce finished first with a record time. Trina Painter sprints to a first-place finish in the women's masters division race during the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Cade Swain dons a blue wig as he crosses the finish line at the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Participants in the citizens women's race take off from the start line in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Abrham Tesfamariam finishes ahead of the pack in the men's elite division race during the the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile on Tuesday. Sammy George races in the elite women's race during the the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Stephanie Bruce crosses the finish line of the women's elite division race during the the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Reid Wooden carries one of his shoes in his hand as he approaches the finish line in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile on Tuesday. Children race in the the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Participants in the kids race take off the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. The elite men start racing during the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Participants f the masters men's race compete in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. Women in the masters race take off in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday. A group of runners in the citizens men's race start in the July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile Tuesday.

There were 888 total racers signed up for the mile race, spanning several age and gender groups. It was the most that ever participated in the race’s history. beating last year’s record number -- which race directors estimated at the time was about 800 participants.

The July 4th Flagstaff Downtown Mile has started, with the first of several races beginning pic.twitter.com/Ni9r4V0e2z — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) July 4, 2023

Another significant change came in prize money. For the first time, winners of the masters division received a $300 check. Meanwhile, elite racers won $1,000 each and had an opportunity for an extra $500 for breaking the course record.

Those who have been around for the event’s expansion still marvel at how it’s changed.

“I remember when my wife and I first moved here over 10 years ago. She won the women’s race one year and there weren’t really many people around,” said Ben Bruce, a stalwart in the local running scene. “And then each year more people came, and it’s kind of a culmination of not just the running community but the whole city in general, because people like to be part of it.”

Bruce, a retired professional runner, started the day’s competition strong, crushing the men’s masters division race record with a time of 4:36. The previous mark of the race for men aged 40 or older was 4:43, set by Ryan Baker a year ago.

Bruce was just ahead of the pack in the first of two laps and pulled out far ahead to finish with little chance of anybody catching him. He pumped his fists as he crossed the line, knowing he’d burst the previous record with ease. Mike Madsen finished second with a time of 4:46, and Chris Gomez (4:49) was third.

“Now that I’m 40 I never know what type of shape I’m in for a race like a mile. I felt pretty good through the first loop, and then about 3:30 or four minutes in I was tired and ready to be there,” Bruce said.

The high level of competition also pushed Bruce, who currently acts as a pacer and assistant for his former team, NAZ Elite.

“Flagstaff’s going to be competitive in any running event you put on. I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy race, because there was a lot of good people. It’s cool when it’s just a local race but you know it’s going to be a battle,” he said.

Trina Painter, coach of the multi-time state champion Flagstaff Eagles cross country program, won the women’s masters race with a time of 5:51. Katie McGee (5:54) placed second, and Stephanie Hunt finished with a time of 6:01 to claim third place.

Painter has always enjoyed the event, as it showcases Flagstaff-area running, but had been injured the last few races so she couldn’t compete.

That made winning sweeter.

“I was really nervous going into this because I haven’t felt great in training. But sometimes the old racing Trina comes out, and I was just happy to be out here with everyone and run well to support an awesome race,” Painter said.

Painter also appreciated several of her Eagles athletes cheering her on from the sidelines.

“I think the kids have a certain level of respect for the coaches when they go out there and run and train. They think it’s fun to see us go, whether it’s a 10-minute mile or five minutes. There was a lot of cheering and energy,” she said.

The men’s fireworks kept going in the elite race.

Abrham Tesfamariam was slightly ahead of a tight pack through the first loop of his race. He pulled a few strides further in front at the end. His time of 4:09 -- translating to a sub-four-minute mile in regular elevation -- beat Leo Young (4:11) and Yemane Haileselassie (4:12). Though the official times on Athlinks.com do not go into milliseconds, the race announcer said Tesfamariam’s time was a sliver better than Jack Antsey’s time -- setting the record in 2022 with a listed mark of 4:09 -- from last year’s race.

In the elite women’s race, Sammy George won with a time of 4:45, just two seconds off of last year’s winning time of 4:43. She was followed by Regan Yee (4:47) and Jeralyn Poe (4:51)

Emilio Medina won the citizens men’s race, finishing with a time of 4:45. Jack St. Marie barely edged out Elijah Talkalai for the silver medal, though both had times listed at 4:48.

Lindsay Nelson dominated the citizens women’s race, finishing in 5:07. Addison Royer (5:17) placed second and Joanna Stevens (5:29) claimed third.

Josiah Berry finished the day with a kids half-mile time of 2:25, followed by Oliver Harrison (2:30) and Nick Bowie (2:51).