Spartans volleyball falls in first round

The No. 13 seed Northland Prep Spartans girls volleyball team finished their season with a loss in three straight games to the No. 4 Trivium Prep Crimson Knights in the first round of the 2A conference playoffs at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale on Saturday
From the first game, the Spartans attempted to force the Crimson Knights to make mistakes by constantly rotating around the court and disrupting the attack at the front of the net. The commitment to stopping the Crimson Knights attack came at a sacrifice of the Spartans own offensive attack. The Spartans were only able to score nine points, eventually falling 25-9 to go down 1-0 in the match.
At the start of the second game the Spartans came out rolling with junior Bella Moseng and senior Maggie Auza scoring early to give the team a 4-2 lead. But the Crimson Knights adjusted and used their size to go on a 10-2 run forcing the Spartans to use a timeout. After the timeout the Crimson Knights continued to roll, winning the set 25-17.
Entering the final game of the afternoon, the Spartans in the huddle motivated one another to go out and fight with all they had to try and steal a game and force another. Just like the second game, the Spartans came out controlling the game, going back and forth with the Crimson Knights. The Spartans were close, but fell to a 12-10 deficit before they called a timeout. After the timeout though, the Crimson Knights went on a 14-2 run to force a game point at 24-14. The Spartans huddled as a team and were able to score four straight points before the Crimson Knights scored the final point and won the game.
After the game, Spartans coach Corie Murphy huddled with her team. Although they were outmatched against the higher seeded team, she made it a point to say louder than anything else “I’m proud of how you played and I love you.”
The Spartans finished with a 12-6 record (9-3 Central) and will lose four seniors to graduation but will return four sophomores and two juniors from this season's team. The foundation the seniors have set for their younger teammates will be seen for future seasons to come.