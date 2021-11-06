Spartans volleyball falls in first round

The No. 13 seed Northland Prep Spartans girls volleyball team finished their season with a loss in three straight games to the No. 4 Trivium Prep Crimson Knights in the first round of the 2A conference playoffs at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale on Saturday

From the first game, the Spartans attempted to force the Crimson Knights to make mistakes by constantly rotating around the court and disrupting the attack at the front of the net. The commitment to stopping the Crimson Knights attack came at a sacrifice of the Spartans own offensive attack. The Spartans were only able to score nine points, eventually falling 25-9 to go down 1-0 in the match.

At the start of the second game the Spartans came out rolling with junior Bella Moseng and senior Maggie Auza scoring early to give the team a 4-2 lead. But the Crimson Knights adjusted and used their size to go on a 10-2 run forcing the Spartans to use a timeout. After the timeout the Crimson Knights continued to roll, winning the set 25-17.