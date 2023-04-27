The Northland Prep Academy girls track and field program now has two seniors signed to run for Division I programs next year.

During a ceremony in Flagstaff last Thursday, Spartans distance runner Meg Moyer signed to run with the cross country and track and field teams for Sacramento State in Sacramento, California. Her commitment comes not too long after teammate Abigail Yanka signed to compete for Murray State track and field.

“It’s really exciting and kind of nerve-racking. I’m looking forward to being able to compete against people who are much better than me right now, and I know that high level of competition will only make me a better runner,” Moyer said.

Moyer is a longtime leader for the Spartans cross country squad, and in the last few years she’s grown to enjoy track and field as well.

She’s been a runner most of her life, and she remembers distance competitions dating back to fifth grade. However, it was just last spring that she actually started to pursue racing at the next level seriously.

As a sophomore in 2021 she placed 14th in the Division IV cross country state meet. Then she took 10th as a junior. In her junior track and field season in the spring of 2022, she placed 10th in the 3,200-meter race and 16th in the 1600m.

As she got better, she figured college athletics was possible.

“I really started to enjoy it a lot more. I started seeing myself improve, and then that made me even more motivated. And then the idea came that competing collegiately would be a really fun challenge,” Moyer said.

Before that point, though, Moyer wasn’t sure if she wanted to run track and field in high school, much less at the college level.

Spartans coach Xavier Rodriguez remembers Moyer changing her mind several times about whether she wanted to run last spring. She started showing up, remaining unsure. But as she kept coming, she got better. Then it became a question of how far she could go.

“I knew that she had the ability and the potential to run in college. It was just about instilling that confidence and the sense of belief in her to see what she could do, and now she’s done the rest,” Rodriguez said.

Moyer made a connection with Delaney Rasmussen, an assistant coach at Sacramento State, who competed for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks cross country team during her collegiate career. The program, along with shared Flagstaff roots, made the Hornets an easy choice for Moyer.

With the decision made, she had only the varsity track and field season to think about. However, a campaign that looked like it could end with Moyer on the podium turned dark. She suffered a stress fracture in her shin, and hasn’t been able to fully compete this season.

Even still, with the state meet just days away, Moyer is unsure whether she’ll run for the Spartans again. Her future has kept her encouraged, however.

“It’s been a disappointing, stressful track season. But knowing that I have the next four years in Sacramento is really relieving,” she said. “If this was the way I was ending my track and field career, I’d be pretty upset, but instead I’m excited for what’s next.”

Moyer is still present at every practice, helping the coaching staff record times of the other runners or encouraging her teammates.

Whether she runs for Northland Prep again, she’s a valuable asset to the team, Rodriguez said.

And, because she’s been hampered by her injury, Moyer’s yet to realize her potential. It could prove scary for opponents when she is back to 100%.

“The crazy part about it is that we’ve only scratched the surface. Because of the injury and everything, we haven’t gotten to see what she can do when fully healthy. I’ve got no doubt that she’s going to be a great runner at the next level,” Rodriguez said.

Moyer’s plan is to rehab until her leg feels right, then work as much as possible over the summer to be ready for the fall cross country season in Sacramento.

“I want to start building back up, and this summer’s going to be about building a strong base and staying healthy, so that when I get up there I can just crush it,” she said.