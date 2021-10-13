Spartans soccer claims No. 1 spot with victory over Chino Valley

She slotted it into the goal with relative ease. It was the kind of play, she said, that Northland Prep can rely on to score against tough opponents.

“It was pretty awesome; it felt nice to get the lead,” Petrucci said. “Usually when we get four or more connections in a row we can get a goal, so that’s kind of our thing and it happened there.”

The Cougars nearly equalized just four minutes later. Following a scrum during which neither team could secure the ball in Northland Prep’s half, a Chino Valley forward found just a bit of space and got a shot off, but the ball hit off the post and away from the goal.

Donahoe had another shot on goal in the 34th minute for the Spartans, but they went into halftime up 1-0.

In the first few minutes of the second half, Chino Valley was the aggressor. Spartans co-head coach Michael Blair said the Spartans had made adjustments in the formation, including strengthening the back line, and were trying to hold on to their narrow lead.

“In the second half we held a few back with the 1-0 lead and the weather and everything,” Blair said.