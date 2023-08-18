The Northland Prep Academy volleyball team is heading into the 2023 fall season with a unique circumstance.

Now the Spartans are expected to win.

In 2022, the Spartans went 15-7 overall and won the Central Region for the first time since 2015, boasting a region record of 11-1. And they won in the 2A Conference play-in round to advance to the state tournament.

It wasn’t the first time coach Corie Murphy, now entering her fourth season at the helm, has led Northland Prep to success -- it also reached the tournament in the 2021 season -- but the team is the defending region champion for the first time under her.

That adds just a little pressure, because the Spartans want to be atop the mountain again.

“It’s an expectation for every kid that walks in this gym now,” Murphy said. “We won the region last year, and we think we can win it again this year. But now it’s different because we’re the defending winners. People want to beat us and are gunning for us.”

She added: “It’s really fun being the underdog when nobody expects you to win and then you do it. Now everyone knows we can. So now we want to try to win a game or two at state, and go even further.”

Catching a bit of NPA volleyball practice. The Spartans are coming back to the fall season after winning their region last season pic.twitter.com/d3UXI3pVbY — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) August 16, 2023

The roster is loaded with five seniors and several returners. The Spartans lost just two seniors from last year’s team to graduation, though both Bella Moseng and Vanessa Faultner were important contributors. But, for the girls who are back -- and there are a lot of them -- there is a blueprint to success.

After a slow start against some tough opponents in 2022, Northland Prep won 13 of its final 14 matches in the regular season. Twelve of those were 3-0 victories.

Rather than having to make up for lost time with frantic wins at the end, the girls hope to start strong and play consistently well throughout the season.

“I think that, toward the end, we were able to build as a team. A lot of the girls are returning, so we have that bond and hopefully that means we can have a good start at full force,” senior Brooke Turner said.

“I think it just kind of hit us at the end of the year that the end was coming up, so we wanted to do our best. And now we want to do that again this year,” senior Miranda Greene added.

Because it’s a veteran roster, infused with a few underclassmen who Murphy said have high-level experience, the Spartans started fast when preseason practices began last week. Many of the girls know their teammates’ skills already from years of playing together and the trials and errors of seasons past.

There is still some tinkering to do with lineups.

Murphy said she’ll do some of that with a group scrimmage that was set for Friday against several teams. But, for the most part, she feels comfortable with her understanding of the players’ abilities.

“We have a culture that we’ve established here coming into my fourth year. We have the things we do every day as a routine and things we’ve established, so I don’t feel like we’re starting from scratch,” Murphy said.

Among the team’s skills will be ball handling. Senior Caroline Jameson and Turner were the two leaders in sets last year as juniors, with 285 and 276, respectively. Malia Turner led the Spartans with 297 digs as a freshman in 2022.

Moseng was one of the best attacking players in the 2A last year, totaling 272 kills.

Her production will have to be replaced. Greene (171) and sophomore Zillah Wildblood-Crawford (136) were the next two leaders in kills, and will likely attempt to make up some of the attacking presence.

There are, indeed, expectations on this team, both from within and outside the Spartans’ gym. But, if the belief is there, the Northland Prep girls think they have a chance to keep advancing.

“Our energy determined the results last year and we did really well at the end,” Brook Turner said. “There were some days where it wasn’t where we wanted to be, so now we have to be positive to build off of it so we can keep going.”

The Spartans begin their season with a home match against 3A Holbrook on Tuesday, Aug. 29.