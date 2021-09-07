Northland Prep scores five in season-opening soccer victory

The Northland Preparatory Spartans girls soccer team looked like its predecessors Tuesday night, defeating the Snowflake Lobos 5-0 at Sinagua Field to open the 2021 fall season with a victory.
Four Spartan players scored, and many found chances on net. It mimicked the kind of offensive showing that has led Northland Prep to four consecutive 2A titles.
“There were some first-game nerves and it didn’t always go our way, but I’m happy with the way it turned out,” co-coach Keith Hovis said.
The Spartans took control of the game right away, passing the ball down the field and hitting a shot off the crossbar within the first three minutes. It was that way for the first 30 minutes. The Lobos hardly had the ball on Northland Prep’s side, and the Spartans’ attacking onslaught seemed to never end.
But, despite many opportunities for shots on goal, the Spartans could not put one in the back of the net for the first half hour.
“Our finishing percentage needs to get better. We had a lot of shots that just didn’t go in, so we’ll be working on that,” said junior Kyra Taylor.
However, in the 32nd minute, Taylor received a through ball past the defense, dribbled around the final defender, and slotted it home for the opening goal. Just five minutes later she got on the end of a punt and scored again, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead in the 37th minute.
Taylor said the goals came off of great offensive execution, and were a great sign for the new Spartan attack that is without many of last year’s top producers.
“We were able to just play the ball over the top; their defense was pretty flat, so I was able to get in there and just kind of keep it low and score,” she said. “And since we lost all of our seniors, I think it was like 11, and they were all superstar players, I think it was relieving to get in there and score those first two goals.”
Northland Prep continued to grow its lead in the second half. Sophomore Mollie Donahoe was on the end of yet another through ball to score in the 42nd minute. In the 49th minute the ball found junior Hannah Petrucci in the box to add another. And in the 54th minute junior Kyra Wilkins blasted a shot into the upper left corner.
“The first half I think we were still getting over the first-game jitters. But in the second half we were moving really well and I thought we were pretty good,” Wilkins said.
Hovis was proud of his team’s effort, especially by the defense. The back line gave up just two shots on goal, coming in the 47th and 71st minute. Neither required tremendous effort to save.
Hovis said his concern, like that of Taylor, is finishing. The Spartans had dozens of opportunities near the goal. And, while a 5-0 victory is a dominant win, he said the team could have capitalized much more.
“We know our defense is going to be good. Our biggest thing is going to be who is going to come out and score goals. Somebody has to do that,” Hovis said.
Even still, the Spartans feel the win over Snowflake, a regular playoff team, is a good omen for the rest of the season.
“This felt good, I think it gives us confidence,” Taylor said.
Northland Prep will be tested this weekend, playing four games in two days at the Show Low Invite. The first game begins at 12 p.m. against St. Johns in Show Low on Friday.