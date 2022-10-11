Spartans score 11 on Senior Night, look ahead to end of season

Northland Prep Academy’s four senior girls soccer players -- Milly Gindorf, Dhruti Patel, Hannah Petrucci and Kyra Taylor -- walked arm-in-arm off the field as a celebration of Senior Night for the Spartans girls soccer team Tuesday.

Three minutes later, the final whistle blew to end the top-ranked Spartans’ 11-0 victory over No. 11 Camp Verde at Sinagua Middle School to push their record to 10-0 (4-0 Central) and retain their spot atop the standings.

Each of the four seniors contributed in the match, their last home contest of the regular season. Petrucci scored five goals and had an assist, Taylor scored two and also recorded an assist, Gindorf finished with a shutout at goalkeeper and Patel started on defense and subbed in at goalkeeper for several minutes of the second half and recorded a save.

Northland Prep led 10-0 at halftime, and added one more goal in the first 20 minutes of the second half before the game ended via mercy rule.

With their current form, the Spartans were confident they could keep their win streak alive. It was rewarding, they said, to do so and have all the seniors produce in their own way.

“We were expecting to win this game because of what we’ve been doing, and practice was really good yesterday. We felt crisp. But for this being Senior Night, it feels good to be not just undefeated but also to not let any goals in,” Gindorf said.

Tuesday’s match, co-coach Keith Hovis said, is the type of contest he hopes to see late in a season to honor the seniors’ work. The team is playing well, he said, is playing at its best near the end of the fall campaign.

“Every year when we start the season we always say we’re playing for the seniors. That’s how we build the team, and I think over the last two weeks everyone’s bought in and playing for them,” he said. “We want the seniors building the legacy for the next kids. So it was nice for them to get the win today.”

Northland Prep has two more matches remaining in the regular season. If it can win both -- the Spartans will be favored at both Payson and Blue Ridge -- Northland Prep will retain its No. 1 seed in the 2A Conference playoffs in late October.

The Spartans players believe they are playing at the best level they have all season. Despite some major victories -- and there have been plenty -- they were not always happy with their efforts.

There was some momentum after beating defending champion Chino Valley, 1-0, on the road on Sept. 20, but the girls felt they had a few letdowns, despite wins, in a few matches after. The Spartans recall a few training sessions that have gone tremendously in the last few days, and a season high in goals on Tuesday is proof.

“I think the last couple practices and games we’ve kind of clicked and everything is all coming together. We’re really trying to be dangerous on the attack,” Taylor said.

Northland Prep now has its sights set on reclaiming the state championship. They lost in last year’s final to Chino Valley, the same team that will likely be on the other side of the bracket come playoffs. The Spartans and Cougars split their two meetings this year, though Northland Prep holds a slight advantage: their win was in a regular season contest and the loss came in an exhibition tournament.

Including the Cougars, there are a few threats to the Spartans. But if they play at the level they are right now, they will be difficult to beat. If the seniors have their way, they will be holding the championship trophy in a few weeks and Tuesday’s Senior Night walk-off will be just one of several celebrations to end the season.

“Especially for the seniors I think it would be awesome to go out with a bang and be undefeated in the season. It would be really special to all of us,” Taylor said. “There’s a huge drive, especially for the players that know what it felt like losing in the state championship last year. We’re so motivated and we really want it.”

The No. 1 Spartans will visit No. 7 Payson on Oct. 18.