Spartans motivated by past volleyball success

The Northland Prep Academy volleyball team took a significant leap in the 2021 season, and is looking to do so again as it prepares for the upcoming campaign during summer open gyms.

Last fall, the Spartans went 12-6 (9-3 Central Region) and beat St. John Paul II in the play-in round to reach the 2A Conference playoffs after finishing the year prior with a record of 3-8 (3-7 Central) and placing second-to-last in the region standings.

“We were region runner-ups, even though before that a lot of people doubted us. So it was fun to prove it to them that we could be a good team,” senior Bella Moseng said.

“You could see it surprised other teams,” junior Caroline Jameson added. “They’d come in and be like, ‘We beat them easy last year,’ and then we’d demolish them and they’d be like, ‘What happened?’”

Spartans coach Corie Murphy credits the players’ overall improvement in both their mental and physical game for the substantial increase in victories.

“I think it was a two-year process of teaching these kids the sport and how to think on the court. The skill level definitely increased as well,” she said. “I think two years ago they didn’t really know how to win, and once you click, you figure it out. So last year was more about gelling as a team and learning what to do in different situations.”

Now the goal, as the team holds regular open gym practices at the school, is to keep the momentum going.

Official practices are not scheduled until early August, ahead of the season opener later in the month. For now, Murphy is focused on letting the girls -- both veterans and newcomers -- practice fundamentals and get to know each other more. There is often music playing at the summer open gyms, while the players smile and increase both their skills and overall bond.

That’s part of the formula that has already shown dividends.

“We’re having fun in practice, coach has tried to make it really fun so that we’re not in our heads during games and we’re enjoying it instead of being stressed,” Moseng said.

The Spartans expect to boast a solid offense. They graduated Maggie Auza from last season’s team, who led the team in kills (263), but have other experienced hitters working to make up for that production.

The veteran girls also believe there are incoming varsity players who could make for a stout defense.

“I have thought about it, and even though I don’t know all of the new girls who will make the team, I think we will have some good passers who can get the ball to Caroline so she can get a good set to our hitters and they can put the ball down,” Moseng said.

Murphy is attempting to put the skill into real-life use now. There are a few new faces that could see a lot of playing time, so she is using the summer to teach standard movement and how to work in the Spartans’ regular scheme.

“I think we work a lot on out-of-system play; there’s a lot of that in volleyball. The more we practice that, the less surprises there can be if we’re good at it. So the more we know what to do in unexpected situations, the more they can handle everything,” Murphy said.

There is a newfound belief that, despite a bit of a roster overhaul, that success can be a permanent feature for the Spartans.

“We’re out a lot of players from last year, so we want to have that close bond like we did before. I think if we can do that, we can go even further,” Jameson said.

Northland Prep begins its regular season with a region match against Highland Prep on Aug. 24.