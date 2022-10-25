Spartans girls soccer begins playoffs Thursday aiming for 5th state title in last 6 years

The Northland Prep Academy girls soccer team has outright been the best in Arizona this fall season. Now the Spartans have the playoffs, beginning Thursday, to cement that status.

The Spartans, seeded No. 1 in the state tournament, went undefeated in the regular season with a record of 12-0 and clinched the Central Region title with 5-0 mark courtesy a 5-0 win at Payson on Oct. 18. They have beaten all of the teams left in the playoffs at least once this year, and their goal is to win their fifth state championship in six seasons.

Co-coach Michael Blair believes his Spartans are just on the verge of peaking.

The NPA girls soccer team is practicing ahead of this week’s playoffs. The Spartans are going to play in the 2A semifinals on Thursday with a chance to reach the sixth straight championship match over the weekend pic.twitter.com/FkV15H9ZAk — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 25, 2022

“We’ve been beating teams, but we haven’t even played our best yet. You can’t just stop one player, because there’s girls all over the place that can really play. I think our best is yet to come if they’re all doing it at the same time, and I’m excited to see it,” he said.

Northland Prep will play its first playoff match on Thursday, with the winner advancing to play either No. 3 Chino Valley or No. 2 Snowflake, which won the East Region, in Saturday’s state championship round in Mesa. Chino Valley has been the one real thorn in Northland Prep's side for the past couple years.

The teams split their two matches so far this season. The Spartans won the regular-season match, helping them secure the top seed in the playoffs, but the Cougars defeated them, 2-1, in an exhibition tournament match on Sept. 10.

The Cougars also kept the Spartans from winning five straight titles, defeating Northland Prep, 1-0, in last year’s title round.

There are many starters and contributors still left from last year’s team who remember the championship match well. At the beginning of the season, revenge was on their minds at full force. But now, junior Mollie Donahoe said, the goal is just to prove that this year’s team can produce at a high level regardless of the past.

“We thought about that game in the beginning, but you kind of have to move on,” Donahoe said. “We keep it in the back of our minds thinking that we can be better than that and we have been better, so we’re still learning from it a little bit.”

Northland Prep revamped its formation and strategy this season, feeling that its offense was a bit stagnant in important matches a year before. Blair and co-coach Keith Hovis put in a possession-heavy game plan that has diversified the ways the Spartans can score.

The defenders, specifically, are getting more into the offense. The staff has given them the greenlight to shoot and put balls into the box when they see openings.

So far it’s worked. Through all 20 matches -- both regular-season and mid-season tournament contests -- the Spartans have scored 115 goals. Senior Hannah Petrucci leads the team with 44 goals and 23 assists. Both totals are second in Arizona.

Right behind her is junior Campbell Blair, who has the third-most assists in the state with 22. She has added 17 goals.

In total, there are four Spartans with either double-digit assists, goals or both. Senior Kyra Taylor has scored 13 and assisted on 10, while Donahoe has tallied nine goals and 19 assists.

Spartans with a goal in a game scenario. Assisted by Hannah Pretucci, who is 2nd in Arizona in points this season pic.twitter.com/681M0bIQH8 — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) October 25, 2022

The transition to the new playing style was difficult at first, but it has produced tremendous results.

“That really clicked our formation and it clicked altogether, and it felt like this is what we were supposed to be doing,” she said.

“The moments where we don’t do that, we aren’t scoring the ball as well. But the moments we are, we’re really putting it on teams, and we’re scoring five-plus goals and doing so well,” Donahoe added.

The Spartans are also a better team, skill-wise and mentally, than they were months ago, according to the coaching staff.

“We went back and watched some games from the beginning of the season, and we’re completely different than we were, even when we played our first game against Chino. The girls are comfortable with their spots and they know consistently what they can contribute,” Michael Blair said.

Northland Prep is still young, with just four seniors set to graduate from this year’s team in Petrucci, Taylor, Milly Gindorf and Dhruti Patel. The Spartans will continue to build, whatever the result is this season. But even the young girls want to do their part in allowing the seniors to end on a high note.

"We always say that if you aren’t playing for yourself, play for the seniors and play for the team. We want to come out strong,” Campbell Blair said.

Northland Prep will host either No. 4-seeded St. Johns or No. 5 Show Low at Cromer Field at Coconino High School 6 p.m. Thursday.