Spartans girls basketball builds with young core

The Northland Prep Academy girls basketball team had its most productive summer preseason session in coach Michael Gordon's tenure.

After a season in which the Spartans went just 4-14 with all underclassmen starting and playing most of the important roles, the team believes there is more buy-in from the entire roster. There is also, despite a young core, more experience than years past.

“I think that our team is still young but older than last year,” junior guard Grace Schulz said following a training session on Wednesday. "Most of our varsity team is juniors and a few seniors, whereas last year was mostly sophomores and a few juniors. One thing we also have is more of the older kids that are more into the program."

In 2020, nobody played a typical June session because of the pandemic. In the summer of 2021 there were not enough bodies, Gordon said, to have a consistent team. This year, they played 15 exhibition games and a couple of tournaments. The squad also had consistent numbers showing up at June skills sessions.

With a small student body and many athletes who play multiple sports, the amount of participation is promising.

Gordon said it gives the athletes a chance to grow their chemistry, and that it also provides time for the coaching staff to evaluate more and make a more solid game plan for how to structure the rest of the preseason ahead of the start of the 2022-23 campaign beginning in November.

Also, the players simply grow more as athletes with more hours on the court.

“I see a lot more basketball IQ. The girls are starting to understand more about the fundamentals of the game, so that works in games. I think it makes a big difference,” Gordon said.

“We seem more comfortable with each other, more synced-up on the floor. So we’re seeing each other easier on the floor with things like backdoor cuts and getting the ball down the court on fast breaks. So it’s been better,” Schulz added.

There is still much work to do. The 2A Conference Spartans remain in a Central Region consisting of several top contenders and will have to make rapid improvements to fight for a winning record in their regular-season schedule. Sedona Red Rock was the conference state tournament runner-up, Valley Lutheran reached the quarterfinals and Glendale Prep was a solid play-in squad.

That’s why Gordon has his players starting now.

“We’re going from now until basically next March. We’re taking a couple weeks off in late July, but then come August 1 we’re going to get ready. They’ll play with the boys and have skill sessions. We’re going at it more than we have before,” he said.

And Gordon hopes the efforts pay off in the future.

“We’re building something really big. After seeing, on paper, what’s coming up, this year is going to be great and next year will be even better,” he said.

Northland Prep is scheduled to play its first game of the regular season on Nov. 29 at home against Camp Verde.