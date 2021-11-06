Spartans fall 1-0 in tight soccer championship match

“She was really focused and she had one of her best games,” Spartans co-coach Keith Hovis said of Gindorf.

While the Cougars kept pelting shots, the Spartans -- normally a strong attacking squad -- could not get much going. Junior Hannah Petrucci’s chance on goal in the 34th minute that rolled harmlessly to the opposing keeper was the Spartans’ first real opportunity to score, and would be their only one of the half.

However, Northland Prep’s defense held up, and the score was tied 0-0 at halftime.

“Our defense played awesome, it was really fun to watch,” Hovis said.

The game continued with the same pattern in the second half. Lopez and junior striker Kaitlyn Roskopf created consecutive opportunities near Northland Prep’s goal, but were barely off. The Cougars hit a long shot off the crossbar in the 48th minute, and hit it again on a shot in the 49th, but could not score either time.

The Spartans tried to counter-attack a few times, attempting long balls to sophomore forward Mollie Donahoe. However, Chino Valley was disciplined in marking the high-scoring forward, and kept her from getting the ball with much space.