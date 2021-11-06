Spartans fall 1-0 in tight soccer championship match

GILBERT -- Northland Preparatory Academy’s run of consecutive girls soccer state titles stopped at four years Saturday, as the No. 2 Chino Valley Cougars scored a late goal to defeat the No. 1 Spartans 1-0 in the 2A Conference state championship game.
The Cougars had been knocking on the door for several seasons, but Northland Prep always stood in their way in recent playoff runs. Finally, Chino Valley got one over on a fierce rival.
“We’ve lost two years in a row in the state finals and last year we lost in the semis. And we’ve put so much work in all of high school. It feels so good to finish on a win,” Cougars senior Sabrina Lopez said. “There’s a lot of competition already, every time we play them we know it’s going to be a good game. And we know both teams are going to give it their all, and finally we got one against them at the right time.”
The Cougars were aggressive from the beginning of the match. They played high up with their midfielders and defense, pressuring the Spartans into mistakes and scrambling to defend.
Chino Valley had the ball on Northland Prep’s side nearly the entire half, patiently passing the ball around and making good runs on net. They had several shots on goal, but could not convert, as Spartans junior goalkeeper Milly Gindorf was excellent in making many saves.
“She was really focused and she had one of her best games,” Spartans co-coach Keith Hovis said of Gindorf.
While the Cougars kept pelting shots, the Spartans -- normally a strong attacking squad -- could not get much going. Junior Hannah Petrucci’s chance on goal in the 34th minute that rolled harmlessly to the opposing keeper was the Spartans’ first real opportunity to score, and would be their only one of the half.
However, Northland Prep’s defense held up, and the score was tied 0-0 at halftime.
“Our defense played awesome, it was really fun to watch,” Hovis said.
The game continued with the same pattern in the second half. Lopez and junior striker Kaitlyn Roskopf created consecutive opportunities near Northland Prep’s goal, but were barely off. The Cougars hit a long shot off the crossbar in the 48th minute, and hit it again on a shot in the 49th, but could not score either time.
The Spartans tried to counter-attack a few times, attempting long balls to sophomore forward Mollie Donahoe. However, Chino Valley was disciplined in marking the high-scoring forward, and kept her from getting the ball with much space.
“Typically we don’t have to just play through her. But they were just high pressing us so much that we had a hard time getting it out. And then we panicked and couldn’t keep possession,” Northland Prep co-coach Michael Blair said.
Finally in the 58th minute, the ball squirted out from a collision of players, and Donahoe had a one-on-one opportunity with Chino Valley’s goalkeeper, junior Shea Daniels. Daniels made a diving save, and it would be Northland Prep’s lone shot on goal of the half.
The Cougars kept up their offensive pressure from there. In the 78th minute, Chino Valley put a long shot on goal, which Gindorf saved. However, the ball rebounded out and Chino Valley sophomore Danielle Graham scored.
The Spartans attempted one last run, but could not put a shot on net. The 80 minutes expired and Chino Valley ran on the field in celebration.
Blair said, despite the loss and inability to attack in the championship game, that the Spartans were impressive in their energy and drive all season, including their hustle and defensive determination against the Cougars.
“The freshmen stepped up, the seniors stepped up, everyone took on their new roles. And they accomplished everything but just the last two minutes, and even then kept battling and never gave in the whole season. And I think they can take that with them,” he said.
The Spartans finished the season with a 12-2 record (5-1 Central) and reached the 2A final for the fifth consecutive year.