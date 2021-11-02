Spartans defeat Lions in volleyball play-in round

The Spartans never let up their early lead, and won the first set 25-15.

“We played really good defense, which limited our mistakes. And we just got the ball over and let them miss,” Auza said.

The second was even better for the Spartans. They ran out to an 8-1 start behind a run of serves from junior Bella Moseng.

Northland Prep continued its solid defense, tightening up even more. The Spartans won the second set 25-11 to take a 2-0 overall lead. It was the kind of mid-match performance Auza said the Spartans have put together many times this season.

“I feel like the first set normally our team gets a little nervous. And we kind of play a little safe, but the second set we really just went for it. And that turned out in our favor,” she said. “Once we’ve got that momentum we tend to keep it up.”

St. John Paul was much more disciplined in the third set, making fewer unforced errors to keep the score close for the first half of the set. However, Northland Prep continued to play aggressively on both ends, and eventually took a slight lead. The Spartans ran it up to 20-12 and could see the finish line.