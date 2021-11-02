Spartans defeat Lions in volleyball play-in round

The No. 13 Northland Preparatory Academy Spartans volleyball team kept its season alive Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep over the No. 20 St John Paul Lions in the 2A Conference play-in match in Flagstaff.
The Spartans reached the 16-team 2A Conference playoffs with the victory, adding another victory to the turnaround season following last year’s 3-8 record. Coach Corie Murphy said playing at home in the play-in round was a reward for the players’ efforts in recent weeks.
“We fought hard at the end of this season, and we have a really big, strong group of seniors that wanted to play again at home. So if we weren’t going to be in the top eight, it was nice to earn a game at home and play in front of a home crowd for the first time,” Murphy said.
Outside hitter Maggie Auza is one of the group of quality seniors that has played a major role in turning the tides around for a group that is now in the playoffs after two consecutive losing seasons.
“Everyone has stepped up and been a leader. And we’ve kind of lifted everyone up, and that’s been our key,” Auza said.
Northland Prep started hot, taking a 6-2 lead in the first set. Aided by solid defense on a few tricky short kill attempts, allowing the Lions to make mistakes, the Spartans looked unbeatable at points. When the Spartans could put together a true bump, set and spike, hitters like Auza were able to put away points quickly.
The Spartans never let up their early lead, and won the first set 25-15.
“We played really good defense, which limited our mistakes. And we just got the ball over and let them miss,” Auza said.
The second was even better for the Spartans. They ran out to an 8-1 start behind a run of serves from junior Bella Moseng.
Northland Prep continued its solid defense, tightening up even more. The Spartans won the second set 25-11 to take a 2-0 overall lead. It was the kind of mid-match performance Auza said the Spartans have put together many times this season.
“I feel like the first set normally our team gets a little nervous. And we kind of play a little safe, but the second set we really just went for it. And that turned out in our favor,” she said. “Once we’ve got that momentum we tend to keep it up.”
St. John Paul was much more disciplined in the third set, making fewer unforced errors to keep the score close for the first half of the set. However, Northland Prep continued to play aggressively on both ends, and eventually took a slight lead. The Spartans ran it up to 20-12 and could see the finish line.
Playing for their season, the Lions put together a small run at the end to keep it close, but the Spartans were overpowering and completed the sweep with a 25-16 victory.
The win is a culmination of effort for the Spartans, who are reveling in the chance to prove themselves against the best competition in 2A.
“It means so much. My freshman year we went to state so to get there my senior year is so surreal. It’s so exciting, and I feel like our team can play at the next level and make it far,” Auza said.
The No. 13 Spartans (11-5, 9-3 Central) will play on the road in the first round against a host team yet to be determined on Saturday.