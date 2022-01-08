Southern Utah halts Lumberjacks conference win streak

Southern Utah women's basketball dominated the boards and paint Saturday, and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks could not get into a flow offensively, as the Thunderbirds won 70-61 in the Walkup Skydome and halted the Lumberjacks’ undefeated start to Big Sky play.

With a clear height advantage inside, the Thunderbirds out-rebounded the Lumberjacks 45-33, including 12 offensive rebounds, and became the lone 4-0 team in conference play.

“I felt like they were tougher than us tonight. I thought they played better together. We just felt a little discombobulated throughout the game offensively; defensively had some miscommunications on some switches, and it’s tough,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said. “We have to be tougher, we’ve got to step up to the challenge. I felt like they kind of bullied us for some rebounds, and we just kind of let them. And that’s not going to do the job.”

The Lumberjacks held Southern Utah to just 40% shooting from the floor, but shot just 35% themselves. They also had an uncharacteristically tough night from distance, hitting just 5 of their 19 3-pointers and hitting just 67% of their free throws.

“I think we just had a poor offensive shooting night. Our big scorers weren’t scoring, I felt like we couldn’t quite find that flow. And I’m at a loss at our free throw shooting,” Payne said.

Southern Utah started the game by attacking the Lumberjacks with the pick-and-roll. With good screens, the Thunderbirds forced Northern Arizona to switch its guards onto their post players, which left the basket open for shots inside.

Southern Utah kept up the pressure, though the Lumberjacks did cut the lead to just two points. However, the Thunderbirds went on a quick run at the end of the second quarter to lead 37-31 at halftime.

Northern Arizona started to cut into the deficit again early in the third quarter. Guard Emily Rodabaugh hit a turn-around jumper to start the period that led to a 13-7 run in favor of the Lumberjacks. Down just 46-44, guard Regan Schenck took a layup that would have tied the score. It rolled out, though, and Lumberjacks would never get that close again. Throughout the rest of the game, they cut the lead to just a couple possessions, but could not trim it any more than that.

“I think there were moments where it felt like, ‘OK, this can be the turning point. This can be where we get the lead,’ but we just couldn’t get over that 4-, 6-point hump,” said guard Emily Rodabaugh, who led the Lumberjacks with 13 points and hit a couple 3s. “There were moments where we could have flipped the script, but ultimately we didn’t do what we needed to do to really push ourselves to be above them.”

The Lumberjacks tightened up defensively in the final quarter, forcing the Thunderbirds into consecutive misses. But, Southern Utah secured several offensive rebounds and turned them into second-chance baskets to grow the lead. The closest the Lumberjacks got in the period was seven points, but the Thunderbirds hit a 3 with 1:30 left to bring the margin back to double-digits and effectively terminate Northern Arizona’s chances of a late comeback.

There is not much time to dwell on the performance, though. Northern Arizona (6-6, 3-1 Big Sky) will travel to Sacramento State to play a road game on Monday.

Payne said the Lumberjacks need to step up to get back to winning in a deep conference.

“We’ve got to learn from this. The effort and the performance we put out tonight isn’t going to get us where we want to be,” she said.

Much-improved Moran

Guard Olivia Moran continued her streak of increased court time Saturday. After starting last Thursday in a road win over Idaho, Moran played 19 minutes, scoring 10 points and showing some excellent athleticism on defense.

She was deep down the bench to start the season, with Northern Arizona’s wealth of solid players in the backcourt. But, she hopes recent performance will allow her to keep finding more time in the rotation.

“Whenever I get my chance to go in I just have to keep telling myself I need to be solid. I don’t have to do anything crazy, just need to be solid and keep the energy up.”

