The Coconino softball team won its fourth consecutive region game Saturday, defeating Prescott 12-2 in five innings at Coconino High School.

No. 18 Coconino swept the season series against the No. 29 Badgers, and scored double-digit runs for the third consecutive game. Offense has been the trend for the Panthers this season. In seven of their eight regular-season games so far, they’ve scored 10 or more. Even in their one loss at Bradshaw Mountain on March 28, they put up 15 but gave up 18.

Sophomore Danica Kern, who went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs, said the team can string together hits well once the first Panther reaches base.

“I think it’s like a domino effect. We all get hits,” she said.

Kern put together one of a few solid performances from the plate. Senior Izzy Pozar went 4 for 4 with two runs, an RBI and a single, while sophomore Destiny Villas went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Junior Alyssa Fockler went 0 for 1, but drew three walks and scored two runs.

Kaitlyn Tso starred on both sides. She pitched all five innings, giving up just three hits and two runs while striking out 10 batters. Tso also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to walk off the game by mercy rule.

Tso has been the Panthers’ top pitcher since last season, her freshman year. But she has started hitting the ball even better than before, giving Flagstaff another weapon from the plate.

“She had a good year hitting for us last season too, but the pitching obviously overshadows everything,” Coconino manager Kimberly Dennis said. “But she’s playing well for us offensively, too.”

Coconino dominated the game in the opening moments. Tso struck out three consecutive batters in the top of the first inning, and the Panthers got hot offensively.

Kern, Pozar and senior KodyLynn Watson, the first three Panthers batters, each reached base. With the bases loaded, Fockler laid off a couple pitches she could have swung at, but drew a walk to bring Kern home for the opening run.

Villas followed with a RBI infield single, but then Tso and junior Hannah Thornsley both drew walks that scored two more runs. Through seven batters, the Panthers had scored four runs without an out, and the ball had never even left the infield.

Kern hit a three-RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch to give the Panthers an 8-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

“It feels great to start like that, and it sets the mood for the rest of the game,” Kern said.

Dennis was impressed with the production, but even more with the restraint the Panthers showed in drawing walks and making the right plays rather than swinging for the fences.

“I think a big part of our game is that we were disciplined from the beginning. We saw they were struggling and we took advantage of that,” Dennis said.

Coconino has nine games remaining on its schedule in the span of 15 days, beginning Monday at No. 21 Mesquite in Gilbert.

The loss to the Bears early in the season is hurting the Panthers’ ranking right now, especially as they’ve only played eight games in the regular season. However, a run of victories would improve their seeding in the next two weeks.

“It’s the best spot we can be in despite having the loss to Bradshaw,” Dennis said, “but we’ve got a lot of games ahead of us.”

Baseball

Badgers 9, Panthers 5

No. 23 Coconino showed early promise but dropped a region contest to No. 28 Prescott at home Saturday.

The Panthers began the game with a 3-0 lead on a two-run home run by senior Quinn Mickelson and a solo home run by junior Hayden Mickelson.

Quinn Mickelson ended the game with a stat line of 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a run and a walk. Hayden Mickelson also added two walks in his later at-bats, and finished the day at 1 for 2.

Prescott responded to the early deficit well, though, scoring four runs in the top of the second to take a 4-3 lead. Then Coconino struck back on an RBI single by senior Jacob Clouse and an RBI double by Quinn Mickelson to bring Clouse home and regain the lead, 5-4.

However, that proved the end of Coconino's scoring for the day.

Prescott sophomore Luke Tobin hit a two-run home run to take the lead back in the top of the fourth inning, and kept increasing the advantage. The Badgers added a run on an RBI single in the top of the sixth inning and two more in the top of the seventh.

Meanwhile, Coconino couldn't capitalize on runners in scoring position to cut into the deficit. In both the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings, the Panthers stranded two runners on base.

Coconino (6-5, 2-4 Grand Canyon) will visit Lee Williams Monday.