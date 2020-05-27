Softball community faces its toughest opponent yet: COVID-19

“It really is like a relationship, but one that lasts for most athletes, for more than 15 years,” she said. “You fall in love with a game, you basically commit your whole life to it and you mentally have to prepare for the day it’s going to end and you have to get used to a life without the thing that honestly defined you for a majority of your life.”

Lawton said her favorite memory was the team’s Senior Day. She feels badly for current college athletes who trained their whole lives but never got to experience Senior Day and other traditional celebrations.

“As a senior last year, playing my last game was so emotional, but it was the way I wanted it to end with my parents there to watch on Senior Day,” she said.

“But for some of these girls who aren’t going to return for their fifth year, they played their last game without even knowing it. To some people that might not seem like a big deal, but it’s everything for an athlete.”

Players who decided against a fifth year are creating new ways to celebrate the end of their athletic careers.