So far so good for virtual edition of Flagstaff Summer Running Series

While the way it is done is different, so far the Flagstaff Summer Running Series has kept rolling in a virtual format that came about due to COVID-19. So far three races have wrapped up in the new look, and for coordinator Neil Weintraub, it's been a joy to watch it all unfold.
"It's just been really exciting and fun, and everybody is making the best of this really strange year," Weintraub said.
Even for the most hardened racing purists, people have come around to the idea of virtual events due to the nature of the ongoing pandemic.
"I was following chat boards and some were like 'Oh I'm not going to run a virtual race that's not a real race,' but then I started seeing it come around and I started seeing people saying 'Oh yeah, we can make this fun and people will participate,' and they are," Weintraub said.
Usually right around this time the series is turning the corner on the bell lap, but because of the pandemic-caused delays, the series is barely halfway done -- with four races left on the docket. Instead of large organized races that start early in the morning, runners are going at their own pace wherever they can get the appropriate distance for the event they choose.
Flagstaff-based pro runner Nick Arciniaga holds the top times in the longer versions of the three races that have completed so far as he has blazed through the Machine Solutions 10K (37:05), Gaspin’ in the Aspen 15K (58:05) and the Loven Family 10K (38:24).
He’s even taken to social media to get other pro and avid runners in town to get their times up, adding to the competition element that is missing when doing a virtual run -- much to Weintraub’s delight.
"Nick has been in the series before -- a pro runner, great story and he supports our event -- but what he's been doing is kinda teasing runners and goading them to come after his time," Weintraub said. "He'll go out and do a race and he'll be right around the top, and I think he is doing it to get some competition out of it. ... It's made things really interesting to follow, especially when you got a guy like Arciniaga who is stoked about this virtual series."
Another fun benefit for Weintraub, who has played a hand in coordinating the series over the years, is that he finally gets to race in the events he loves to lead. Due to the virtual and self-paced nature of the series, he now can add the series to his already solid workload of running he normally does.
"I've been trying to do as many of these virtual races as I possibly can to stay motivated," Weintraub said. "It's kicked me into shape and it's been a riot as far as I've been concerned. ... I am trying to better my time each time -- I am racing against myself."
As for the future of the series, Weintraub hopes that things are back to some type of normal -- which would allow the series to move back to in-person racing next year. Obviously some in-person races have made a return, but Weintraub elected to keep it simple and hold the rest of the 2020 series online.
But even with the hope to go back to “real” races, virtual has definitely worked well for now.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
