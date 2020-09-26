So far so good for virtual edition of Flagstaff Summer Running Series

He’s even taken to social media to get other pro and avid runners in town to get their times up, adding to the competition element that is missing when doing a virtual run -- much to Weintraub’s delight.

"Nick has been in the series before -- a pro runner, great story and he supports our event -- but what he's been doing is kinda teasing runners and goading them to come after his time," Weintraub said. "He'll go out and do a race and he'll be right around the top, and I think he is doing it to get some competition out of it. ... It's made things really interesting to follow, especially when you got a guy like Arciniaga who is stoked about this virtual series."

Another fun benefit for Weintraub, who has played a hand in coordinating the series over the years, is that he finally gets to race in the events he loves to lead. Due to the virtual and self-paced nature of the series, he now can add the series to his already solid workload of running he normally does.

"I've been trying to do as many of these virtual races as I possibly can to stay motivated," Weintraub said. "It's kicked me into shape and it's been a riot as far as I've been concerned. ... I am trying to better my time each time -- I am racing against myself."