Snowfall causes high school sports cancellations

Because of the large amounts of snowfall from the winter storm the past few days in Flagstaff, all high school sports competitions have been canceled as Flagstaff Unified School District also canceled classes.

While COVID-19 is still a threat to cancel a competition, you can't forget snow in the winter season. The storm forced games that were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to be called off and school officials are hoping to reschedule the affected events.

On Monday, the Northland Prep girls basketball team was supposed to host Chino Valley for its home opener.

On Tuesday, the Coconino girls soccer team was scheduled to host Bradshaw Mountain, but the sheer amount of snow on the field made that impossible. The Coconino girls hoops team and the Flagstaff boys hoops team were each supposed to have home games as well.

Other teams were supposed to hit the road but did not due to the travel concerns.

It is currently unknown when the canceled competitions will be rescheduled.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.